Walmart’s Solar-Powered Birdhouse Made of Eco-Friendly Material Is Ideal for Attracting Wild Birds

Bird lovers are in for a treat as Birdfy launched their greatest birdhouse that lets you watch birds without interrupting any action.

The growing community of bird enthusiasts has encouraged a shift in technological advancement that not only considers the well-being of our feathered visitors but also allows people to be a part of their natural environment without any disturbance. Smart birdhouses are all the rage now. Several brands have launched intriguing products that allow high-tech and remote-controlled features for bird watching. The ancient hobby has taken a modern twist this time. While there is a range of smart birdhouses to choose from, WIRED marked Birdfy’s new Polygon Smart Birdhouse as the best-looking birdhouse of all.

Woman putting a bird house on a tree. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mint Images)

Birdfy’s Polygon Smart Birdhouse

Birdfy’s new Polygon Smart Birdhouse. (Image Source: Amazon)

The Birdy smart birdhouse, which is available on Amazon and Walmart for $220, has garnered attention for its unique design, vibrant pop of color, and high-tech features that make it a whole package for optimum bird observation. Shaped like a parallelogram, the solar-powered smart birdhouse is easy to mount on poles, fences, or trees. The exterior is a characteristic turquoise that even attracts wild birds, with an easily accessible rear hatch that contains the camera equipment. The smart birdhouse comes equipped with a 5200 mAh rechargeable battery attached to a 10-foot cord for remote control. It can also be used to reset and adjust the crystal clear 1080p camera with FHD and Infrared Night Vision.

Bird sitting inside a smart birdhouse. (Image Source: Amazon)

The naturally sourced bamboo material makes it an ideal choice for outdoor settings and is resistant to all weather conditions. Additionally, the exclusive ‘Story’ feature enables buyers to shoot a professional bird documentary, if needed. The in-built AI identifies the local birds and their behaviors, making it easy for people to enjoy their bird-watching endeavors. No need to worry about recharging the camera now and then, as the solar panel will conserve energy during the day, and watch birds like never before. The birdhouse also has a 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi connection and the opportunity to connect with the Birdfy community of bird lovers, ornithologists, and bird conservation groups. The Birdfy Polygon Smart Birdhouse won a Gold award at the 2024 French Design Awards, making it worth the hype!

Shoppers rave about Birdfy’s smart birdhouse

Passerina ciris, on a bird camera feeder in a garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | LagunaticPhoto)

The wide range of features offered with Birdfy’s item has quickly become popular among bird enthusiasts and homeowners alike. The product received 62% of five-star ratings and stellar reviews about the smart birdhouse’s potential. One buyer, Scott P. Ellsworth, wrote, “Great set up, everything you might need to put on a pole. A few problems with the phone/app setup, but got through it.” “The house itself is well constructed with a solid feel to it. It's not overly heavy, but definitely feels "solid" when you touch and move it,” added another shopper, R.S.

Likewise, a reviewer, Elise, said, “I ordered the Birdfy Smart Bird House because I love bird watching and identifying different birds that visit my home. I’ve been looking for a standard bird house, but when I saw this stylish one with a camera, I was so excited! Now I have a fun and attractive home for the birds to nest. I will also have a close-up view,” She noted that the material is “responsibly” sourced with high-quality bamboo and is perfect for outdoor use. @OnlyNature shared a video of unboxing a Birdfy Smart Birdhouse on YouTube.

