Amazon Is Selling a Weather-Proof Bird Bath at a Discount — and You Can Put It Together in No Time

The ornamental bird bath will attract lush flocks of hummingbirds, sparrows, and other bird guests to your garden.

The arrival of a bird guest is quite exciting. Watching the colorful feathers fluttering across your garden is a sight for the sore eye. But one has to be more wary while helping in feeding and hydrating the feathered visitors. It takes some effort not only to pick the right feeder, but also the right bird bath that invites bird guests rather than chasing them away.

Beautiful orange bird dipping its feathers in the shallow pool of a birdbath (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Peter Nyren)

Thankfully, some people who are obsessed with everything birds have created artistic devices and equipment you can use to feed your own winged friends. Instead of doing it all by yourself, you can simply head to Amazon and choose a bird bath for your bird guests. Lately, a vintage-style bird bath from My Garden Outdoor Living Store is getting popular among birdkeepers. Available for just £21 ($28.21) on Amazon, the bird bath promises to be a good host whether rain, shine, or snow. Not just the water bowl, it has everything your birds need for a soothing dip or a misty spray.

Antique bronze finish

My Garden Outdoor Living Store's traditional bird bath carved in bronze (Image Source: Amazon)

The traditional bird bath features an antique bronze finish adorned further with charming bird figurines. Its lustrous bronze coating is made to attract birds who find bright colors appealing, such as hummingbirds, orioles, and goldfinches. Plus, the elaborate vintage design will add hints of vintage decoration to your garden or yard.

Freestanding clamshell design

House sparrow perched on a bird bath (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Johnandersonphoto)

The bird bath features a freestanding design mounted on a sturdy base to prevent your birds from tipping while they take a bath or sip water. The bathing station is embellished with a clamshell design and measures approximately 52 centimetres in diameter and 79 centimetres in height. If you tend to watch your birds from a camera, get ready to capture some stunning shots. The intricate primroses cut into the round base are reminiscent of regal candlesticks, a cue for you to protect them from prowling thieves, both humans and animals.

Easy to assemble and weather-proof

Woman filling bird bath with watering can (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tetra Images)

According to the product description, the bird bath comes with a stunning twist-lock design that can be set up in minutes without any tools. Even without any assembling instructions, you can effortlessly install the bird bath in your outdoor patio, garden deck, or balcony. Whether summer or monsoon, winter or spring, this bird bath will stand firm on your garden grass, inviting families of tired feathery critters and invigorating their senses with cool bathwater.

What birders are saying about this bird bath

Shallow pool of the bronze bird bath with a bird sculpture carved into it (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Michael_at_isp)

“Lovely bird bath and very easy to put together. Very pleased and looks really nice in the garden. Just need the birds to try it out now,” wrote Tracy in a review on Amazon. John said the built-in water feeder is brilliant. “Now my bird friends can have a drink of refreshing water all year round. While I can watch them from my home. Wild birds are 100% mentally healthy, of course,” he wrote. Christine Franklin commented, “There are no holes in the base to put flowers in, so I had to drill holes for water drainage.” Many confessed that it’s a value for money.