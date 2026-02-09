Trail Camera Caught a Mountain Lion Face-off With a Skunk. Then, Something Unexpected Happened

The photographer couldn't believe what his trail cameras captured at Angeles National Forest.

An epic showdown in the wild got captured for all to watch. Robert Martinez (@parliament0f0wls), a wildlife photographer, had set a camera in Angeles National Forest in southern California. The footage revealed a face-off between two creatures of the wild: a mountain lion and a striped skunk. “Mountain lion vs. skunk! Who’s gonna win this one?” he captioned the Instagram post. The photographer was in awe of the little skunk and its bravery to face one of the fiercest predators head-on. “Check out this little fearless warrior skunk confronting an apex predator in the Angeles National Forest. I couldn’t believe my eyes when I first watched this footage," he added. According to PetaPixel, Martinez captured the footage from trail cameras he had set up in the national park in 2022.

A skunk approaches a mountain lion in Angeles National Forest. (Image Source: Instagram | @parliament0f0wls)

The photographer knew that the camera in the middle of the national park would capture something unusual, and he wasn't disappointed. "As I always say, expect the unexpected when setting up trail cameras in the wild. This rare moment was truly a wild one," he noted. At first, the tiny skunk crosses paths with the predator. The encounter leaves both creatures with their guards up until the mountain lion chooses peace and heads on his path, going around the tiny animal. That's mighty humble of the apex hunter to take a different path and let the skunk go about his day. The surprising part of the encounter was how the tiny skunk kept his cool and stood his ground calmly. Perhaps the little skunk was curious, as he didn't continue on his way.

He instead turned around and followed behind the giant predator, cautiously, of course. At this point, the mountain lion is long past the camera's lens, and it's the skunk hogging up the screentime. But thanks to that, a startling moment that followed right after was captured. The tiny mammal seemed taken aback, as if the predator gave him a glaring back stare that wasn't captured on camera. The creature now starts skirting its way back while still facing the camera. For a moment, it went back and forth a couple of times, perhaps to test what dangers lie ahead or to challenge the camera, as the photographer guessed. After a few seconds of to and fro, the skunk made up his mind, slowly stepping away from the battlefield and going his own way.

The mountain lion walks past the skunk while the latter watches. (Image Source: Instagram | @parliament0f0wls)

The photographer appeared ecstatic about the footage and couldn't stop gushing. "That's pretty cool. Oh my god, that was incredible. I love it," he said. According to the outlet, the video is believed to have been captured the same year that Martinez installed the trail cameras. It can often take a long time to retrieve trail camera footage, which explains why the epic encounter was brought to light only recently. Even though the photographer was surprised, capturing rare wild encounters is something he has been doing for some time in the wilds around Los Angeles.

Not too long ago, he shared footage of “delightful diversity deep down in the canyon in the Angeles National Forest," which captured several wild animals roaming in their natural habitat. "Lots of visitors. We got some bears, gray foxes, the elusive ringtail, a pair of owls, a feisty striped skunk, a red-tailed hawk, raccoons, bobcats, a young buck and a few mountain lions, including one traveling in the rain," he wrote.

