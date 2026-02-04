Man Captures Stunning Footage of Elusive Dolphins Known as 'Pandas of the Sea'

Also known as skunk dolphins or Commerson's dolphins, these mammals weigh up to 190 pounds and often approach boats.

Much like the dramatically dwindling population of pandas in the land kingdom, the pandas of the sea, or skunk dolphins, are also at the brink of vulnerability. Spotting them is a rare event, if not impossible altogether. But every once in a while, these mammals endow humans with a rare appearance as they ride along the breaking waves of cold southern waters. They twist, spin, leap, and dance in upside-down motions, carving patterns that look like the number eight etched into the waters. They are reclusive and shy but also curious and playful, especially when someone knows how to befriend them.

Recently, for instance, the 49-year-old Rich Brand was on an expedition off the coast of Saunders Island in the Falkland Islands when his eyes fell upon a pod of these panda dolphins, known for their black-and-white markings, glissading through the crystalline waters, probably to catch fish or simply spend some leisure time. Ever since the footage was published online by SWNS, people around the world have been watching it on loop, unable to miss the surreal sighting of some of the most elusive creatures on the planet.

A group of Commerson’s Dolphins (Image Source: WDC - NA)

Flanked by rolling hills, mossy carpets, little tree cover, volcanic seamounts, and clumps of lichen, Saunders Island in the Falkland Islands is one of the two locations where skunk dolphins are known to reside, in the southern waters of South America. The other is waters off the Kerguelen Islands in the Indian Ocean. Stretching around the crystalline emerald waters, the white sand beaches of this crescent-shaped island are mostly occupied by elephant seals or sea lions basking in the golden Sun. The beaches are punctuated with chirpy chattering of albatross colonies and cacophonies of rockhopper and gentoo penguins. Ruddy-headed geese roll around the rugged cliffs.

But it is rare to witness these water pandas, also known as Commerson's dolphins. Brand was serving as an expedition team member for Albatros and Polar Latitudes from Denver, Colorado, when he caught their sight. The dolphins swam near his boat and started playing with each other. As soon as he noticed them from a distance, he knew that he had to film the scene. He pulled out his phone and recorded their surreal gliding and swimming movements.

Commerson's dolphins swimming together (Image Source: Wikimedia Commons | Miguel Vieira)

"They are so curious and playful!" Brand remarked. The footage shows these black-headed creatures wistfully flapping their cone-shaped heads and paddle-shaped flippers. Some of their best swimming mates include Peale's dolphins, Burmeister's porpoises, and Chilean dolphins, per Whale and Dolphin Conservation North America (WDC). But when it comes to food, they mostly like to dine on a menu of hake, sardines, silversides, anchovies, squid, marine worms, shrimp, and occasionally seaweed.

According to the WDC, the dolphins’ characteristic black-and-white stripes make them resemble many land animals. Scientists have even given them nicknames like piebald dolphins and tonina overa. With a lifespan of about 25 years in captivity and 10-18 in the wild, these marine mammals weigh up to 190 pounds and often approach boats to swim alongside them as a playful gesture. “They are energetic and active,” WDC notes, adding that they "enjoy surfing on waves close to shore."

A pair of Commerson's dolphins (Image Source: Whale and Dolphin Conservation North America)

For Brand, the recent sighting marked an exciting moment to witness these friendly dolphins up close. "It is always a treat to experience the wildlife in nature," he said.

