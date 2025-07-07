Someone Created an Unusual Bird Feeder Based on Alfred Hitchcock’s Movie — Now, Everyone Wants It

After seeing the photo, birders started cooking up bizarre stories and scenarios about what would happen if birds arrived.

Imagine yourself as a bird. For you, it’s always a treat to swoop and plunge into the bird feeder and enjoy the delicious treats the owner has laid out for free. Then one day, let’s say, you’re in an angry mood. You dash towards the feeder expecting to have a meal, but when you arrive, you notice that the birder has installed some punching bags for you to vent out your anger. Somewhere in the world, inside a secluded garden, is a phone booth where a bird feeder allows angry birds to do this. An anonymous Facebook user who runs the page Dreadpunk Gothic Horror (@DreadpunkGothicHorror) just for fun was captivated when this unusual bird feeder caught their attention.

Elderly man making a bird feeder with his grandson. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Art Marie)

In a recent post, the user shared a picture of this erratic bird feeder that resembles a scene from Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 movie “The Birds.” In this scene, as seen in this YouTube clip, a character named Melanie, played by Tippi Hedren, gets attacked by birds as she tries to open an attic. The moment she opens the attic door, a mob of angry birds charges at her, gouging her cheek, pecking her shoulder, and pricking her flesh. Bolden Trance revealed that Hitchcock used real birds while shooting this scene, as a result of which, Hedren was severely injured.

Melanie Daniels (Tippi Hedren) fights off an attacking gull in Alfred Hitchcock's The Birds. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | John Springer Collection)

Thankfully, it wouldn’t be the real Hedren this time to get attacked by angry birds, but just her portrait. The picture shows this portrait crafted inside a red-and-grey telephone booth, with the telephone tucked on one of the booth’s walls. A red panel at the top reads the word “Telephone” in bold white letters, but two spacious feeding trays attached to the front indicate that it’s a bird feeder. “I don't know who created this bird feeder based on the movie ‘The Birds’ by Alfred Hitchcock, but it's brilliant,” the Facebook user exclaimed in the post.

Image Source: Facebook | Dana Tillett

The weirdly incredible bird feeder got birders wanting it like crazy. In the comments section, people complimented the bird feeder with adjectives like “outstanding,” “genius,” “amazing,” “fantastic,” “hysterical,” “hilarious,” and “clever.” Sherry Walker said, “This is so cool. Love it.” Gabba Ghoulberi used a slightly psychic description, though, “When boredom, insanity, creativity, and genius all align together like the planets.” But many people, including Anita Williams, Michael Coard, and Cathy Starr, begged, “I want one!” Susan Martinson, too, couldn’t stop herself from asking, “Can someone please make me this?”

Image Source: Facebook | John Blando

In an earlier post, a man named Jeffrey Klein also posted the same photo, saying that it reminded me of another scene from the same movie. The scene was “Trapped in a Phone Booth.” In this scene, Hedren was taking shelter inside a phone booth when a big, aggressive bird shattered the booth’s glass, and a doctor had to spend days removing crushed pieces from her eyes. “I want this bird feeder,” Klein exclaimed.

