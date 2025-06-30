Walmart Has a Squirrel-Proof Bird Feeder With a Genius Design — You Just Simply Hang It on a Branch

This feeder is the new favorite among birders who were consistently grappling with invasive squirrels but couldn't find a way to deter them.

No one can say how this behavior evolved in time, but in matters where food is involved, squirrels tend to be aggressive. And when they do, humans can’t do anything to stop them. They are always on the lookout for food caches so they can fatten up for the harsh seasons. A combination of evasive tactics and predation, and pilferage strategies allows them to con both humans and birds, and secure food supply, according to a study published in Current Opinion in Behavioral Sciences.

Squirrel stealing food from bird feeder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | blewulis)

The knowledge of this behavior keeps bird feeders up at night. If you hear sounds of chattering teeth, high-pitched squeaks, or staccato-like whispers in your balcony or patio, it’s a sign that they’ve arrived. Thankfully, there are companies like Brome. Lately, Brome’s squirrel-busting wild bird feeder has been gaining traction among birdkeepers, many of whom have studded the product page with five gold stars. On Walmart, the feeder is available for just $68.97.

Tube-style feeder

Close up view of a red tube-style bird feeder in a backyard (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Senfel)

One of the most noteworthy features of this feeder is its “seed tube ventilation” technology. While conventional seed tube designs block the escape of heat, this transparent tube traps solar energy, whilst permitting humidity and hot air to escape through vents at the top of the feeder and replacing it with fresh air. Why this matter? Well, this keeps the bird food fresh for longer.

Impressive aesthetic

A beautiful blue-colored bird perched on a bird feeder (Representative Image Source: Pixabay } Brent Connelly)

The feeding apparatus materializes with a gazebo-style roof, textured and in dark sea green color. Studded on the metallic wire mesh of the seed tube are several enchanting leaf sculptures of the same color – the perfect ornamental accessory for your backyard or garden.

Attract more bird guests

Flock of sparrows on bird feeder with seed in winter. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ingunn Haslekaas)

Unlike many feeders that are designed for certain types of birds, this one caters to all, from perching birds to those who cling. For perching birds, perches are designed on the seed ports. The feeder also has a wire shroud that provides a surface area for the clinging birds. The company recommends adding black oil sunflower or safflower seeds to the feeder to attract more birds.

Easy assembly

Customers say that this bird feeder is darn easy to assemble, without any tools. The feeder can be dismantled by hand into individual components, which, in turn, enables easy cleaning. Disassembly is just as easy. “This feeder can be disassembled for cleaning. I am very pleased with the feeder and I think many others will be too,” a birdkeeper named Cleveland said in a review. A free seed funnel attached to the feeder serves the dual purpose of seed filling and storage.

Birds up, squirrels down

Mischievous squirrel pounces upon a bird feeder to grab some food from its mouth (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Robert So)

The most striking feature that makes this feeder so popular among birders is its squirrel-proof technology. The feeder works on a cage mechanism that shuts the seed tube close with a wire frame the moment a squirrel tries to grab the food. “When a squirrel climbs onto the feeder, its weight automatically forces the shroud down, closing access to the ports,” reads Walmart’s product page. You can also purchase this feeder from Amazon.

Red-breasted Nuthatch Flying From Bird Feeder In Oregon (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | GarysFRP)

“Squirrel jumped on it, but the cage mechanism dropped to prevent access to the birdseed. The frustrated squirrel jumped off. Birds love it. Not cheap but worth the money,” commented David. Another customer, Patricia, said, “Love this feeder. Birds eat the bird seed; squirrels eat whatever drops on the ground beneath. Both are so much fun to watch.” However, the company assured that no squirrels are hurt by this mechanism. “Squirrels and some large birds are foiled but not harmed in any way.”