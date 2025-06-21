Woman Creates a Wearable Feeder To Get a Close-up View of the Birds — It Actually Worked

A woman discovered an entertaining way to unwind after work with a special kind of bird feeder that provides a wholesome view.

A bird watcher’s pursuit to get the closest look possible of her feathered friends turned heads due to her brilliant wearable contraption. Michelle Lefebvre, who goes by @wildlifetastic on TikTok, went viral for her stunning makeshift bird feeder that she wore on her head while different birds hop on the perch to peck on the seeds. Lately, bird enthusiasts have blessed the internet with their innovative tactics to feed birds while enjoying the nearest point of view without disturbing the birds.

An adult robin in an English garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Pauline Lewis)

Bird watcher recreates viral bird feeder

Woman waits for birds to visit on her wearable bird-feeder. (Image Source: TikTok | @wildlifetastic)

The 48-year-old bird enthusiast from British Columbia, Canada, flaunted a “face feeder” in her viral TikTok with 2.3 million hearts. Wearing large black shades fixed with a makeshift bird feeder, Lefebvre sat bundled up in a chair covered in a brown, earthy blanket to mimic a natural appearance. Her paper plate feeder was loaded with bird feed. As she waited for the first visitor while sitting still, the bird enthusiast did not wait long as an American goldfinch joined her. The bird was basically perched on her nose and gleefully pecked at the seeds while Lefebvre watched in wonder.

She barely moved as the bird ate and left, and was followed up by another visit from a Black-capped Chickadee. In the caption, the creator revealed that she only managed to sit outside in the still position for another 20 minutes. The contraption was inspired by another Instagram user, @birdladydrin, who amassed 2.7 million views. In an interview with Newsweek, Lefebvre, who works as an environmental communicator and in retail at a nature shop, shared that all of it stems from her love for birds. "When I need to unwind after a hard day's work, I like to spend it with the birds. Being outside or in nature helps me unwind,” she said.

People are stunned by the innovation

Impressed by her feat, many people expressed their admiration for Lefebvre in the comments. One person (@angebrajo) said, “This is absolutely spectacular use of free will.” While another (@purplebanana212) marked, “Birdwatching final boss.” “Big fan of whatever this was,” mused @danielnoah4770. Someone (@vancrisp) was inspired by her stunt and said, “Looks like I have weekend plans now.” “Imagine checking out a new grocery store and it’s actually a huge creature wearing the store as an outfit,” quipped @draebsemaj. However, @mortakis_a was confused about the situation. “How are you able to keep still and maintain a straight face? I would be laughing every time a bird lands,” the comment stated.

(Image Source: TikTok | @dogsofrise)

Lefebvre, a bird and nature lover, was surprised by the outpouring of support and admiration for her interesting bird feeding stunt. “I hope that I can inspire people to notice the birds and nature around us," she said. According to her, people nowadays are too caught in their work and lives, rarely stopping to pay heed to the beauty of nature and wildlife. She also wanted to encourage more people to spend time outdoors, interacting with nature, particularly birds. While few may agree, bird watching is an exciting and healthy hobby that introduces humans to the natural environment even in urban settings, per the Canadian Wildlife Federation.

You can follow @wildlifetastic on TikTok and @birdladydrin on Instagram for more videos.