Publix Issues Voluntary Recall of Popular Vanilla Ice Cream in 6 States — Warns of Allergy Risks

The recall was issued after ice cream tubs with a potential contamination of an 'undeclared allergen' were already distributed.

“You only bought one? Come on, man!” This is what one customer said when another shared a picture of the marigold-colored tub of Publix’s Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake Ice Cream. And this is exactly what anyone would say if they see you coming out of a supermarket with only one Publix ice cream in your stash. This is not surprising given that the brand sells over 20 million tubs of ice cream every year, per Fox13. There would be hardly any house in the US where Publix isn’t a post-meal delicacy. However, lately, the freezer shelves across several states are going through an unplanned quarantine as the tubs of Publix ice cream have been pulled off in a voluntary product recall, according to a report by TODAY.

Front view of a Publix store (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Joe Hendrickson)

As the Reddit user said, Publix is known for its wide range of colors. Every color has a story to tell, and so does every ingredient. Tin Roof Sundae, Banana Southern Pudding, Lemon Berry Bliss, Marshmallow Swirls, Peppermint Stick, Pina Colada, Divine Mango; the list is only limited in the eater’s imagination, never in the stores. But as the recall drags on, several stores in Florida are compelled to remove the tubs of Publix Rich & Creamy Vanilla Ice Cream. The reason is a potential contamination with an “undeclared egg allergen.”

According to the Publix Director of Communication, Maria Brous, the “potentially impacted” products have been “removed from all store shelves.” The recall notice mentions that the aforementioned products may contain a “mismatch French Vanilla container lid.” Since each flavor has a different packaging, the mismatch could have caused the allergens to seep into the vanilla flavor. People with a severe sensitivity or allergy to eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

Mesmerized woman eating a dollop of ice cream in bliss (Representative Cover Image Source: Freepik)

“People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs may run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product,” the recall reads, according to a report by TODAY. Like most Americans, if you are a Publix fan, you may want to put a hold on your sweet cravings for a few days. Or maybe not. Other flavors are still sitting inside the glass freezers of the grocery marts. The affected products were distributed and sold in several states, including Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida.

Happy customer buying tubs of ice cream from a supermarket (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Dusanpetkovic)

Some of the stores in Florida were excluded from the distribution, including Jacksonville, Tallahassee, Tampa, and Sarasota. The affected products include the UPC code 41415 03043. The half-gallon container also has a sell-by date of "June 19, 2026." The recall is an isolated episode, and it doesn’t bear any connection or generalization to other products of the brand. As Tarisha Gray, Head of the Ice-cream Research and Development Manager, shared with Business Insider, every tub of Publix ice cream is much more than a flavor. It’s a feeling. Gray personally designs and develops each flavor based on the information, story, and details she receives from the creative team.

Happy customer buying tubs of ice cream from a supermarket (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Zoranm)

“While I am developing the ice cream flavors, I always keep their [customers’] happiness at the forefront of my creation,” Gray said in an Instagram video. The development process, she revealed, takes about 12 months, and each product is passed through a series of tests, including microbial testing, analytical testing, and ingredient testing. And while there have been no reports of illness so far, if you happen to have purchased the recalled product, you can return it to your local store for a full refund. Customers with any other questions can call the customer care team toll-free at 1-800-242-1227.

