Shopper Reveals Pathetic Way Mangoes Are Packaged at Grocery Stores: 'Why Is The Ocean...'

The picture of these mangoes prompted a vigorous discussion on how the packaging is harming the environment.

Plastic, these days, is wreaking havoc on the sweet reputation of mangoes. If you’re curious to know how, just look at the mangoes sold in the supermarket. The yellow-green flesh of the mango would likely be topped with a sticker printed with what you may think to be a cryptic code. Sadly, after getting plucked from the tree, this mango was shoved inside a sticker machine, per Bear Hums. The optical sensors detected this mango as it passed by and plastered this tiny sticker on it. A resurfaced post by the Reddit user u/Ac_50 made people reflect on the saddening reality of plastic pollution enkindled by produce stickers.

Woman buying fruits in a supermarket (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Zhihao)

“Why is the ocean filling up with plastic?” the shopper wrote in the caption of the Reddit post dated June 2019. The picture they shared below showed a shelf stocked with plastic boxes, whose transparent covers revealed a mango in each box. Each mango was strapped with a barcode sticker, something that was enough to put off the shoppers viewing this post. The post prompted a discussion on how these produce stickers intermingle with the flesh of the fruits, thereby spoiling the taste and the nutritional qualities.

Woman carrying a shopping bag with words that spell 'No more plastic' (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Blazhuk)

Many people reflected on how the producers these days are ruining the packaging. Oftentimes, shoppers have to go through an extensive ritual of unboxing as they peel away layer after layer of the packaging, or unlock boxes within boxes, only to find this little plastic gremlin cemented to the outer peel of fruits or vegetables. “Those plastic containers should be illegal,” commented u/Nixarzius.

Image Source: Reddit | u/vanillakodey

Another user commented, “They build a nearly indestructible material for a one-time use.” u/Actually_a_patrick shared an episode they encountered while shopping for apples at Costco the other day. The apples, they wrote, were blister-packed, which angered them. “First, it meant they could only accept apples of particular dimensions, meaning they'd put a burden on the orchards to segregate them. It's possible they do it by machine, but I find it unlikely since that would subject their precious, perfect apples to bruising. Second, it meant somewhere else was pumping out these formed apple packages with all of the associated impacts. Third, it meant people were buying them and dealing with the waste,” they described.

Image Source: Reddit | u/dropsofjupiter23

It is not just a collective anger and disgust towards these produce stickers, but rather a science that says that all this plastic is not healthy for the environment. According to Sustainable Packaging, produce stickers are taking over the evil status of plastic straws, becoming the next villain in the plastic pollution crisis. Not only are they frustrating to many consumers, but they are also disruptive to the waste management systems. But wait, there’s some good news too.

Many companies have initiated the drive to reduce harmful emissions spawned by these plastic produce stickers, and are now adopting diverse technologies to curb this hazard. These include compostable stickers and laser-printed stickers, among many others. According to a report by ABC News, Adelaide Hills apple grower Joseph Ceravolo has already invested in these compostable fruit stickers.

Shopper holds a pack of mangoes with sticker on it (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Vangoulin)

PLUS, a Netherlands-based corporation with a chain of 270 stores, also launched its array of Fairtrade bananas wrapped with a compostable band and Dutch apples and pears with “biodegradable” stickers. Dozens of leading organizations are looking forward to following in the footsteps and contributing their share in squashing and banishing this plastic villain for once and for ever.

More on Green Matters

Scientists Issue Serious Warning for People Who Eat Takeaway Foods Packed in Plastic Containers

NYC Burger Chain Adopts an Unusual Alternative to Plastic Straws — and It Involves Gluten-Free Pasta

Experts Put Dozens of Trackers in Plastic Bags Meant to Be Recycled And Noticed How Many Made It