Fruit Jams Recalled in 4 States Due to Potential Contamination With a Vicious Red Chemical

The voluntary recall has been issued on two kinds of jam tubs across various states in the US.

The much-loved tubs of jam that people love to slather over their toasts, the dollops of which they squeeze over their yogurts and butter pie crusts, have now turned dangerous due to the presence of a red-colored chemical. It might sound hard to digest, gross maybe, but this red powder, dubbed "carmoisine," is the same chemical manufacturers use to make your lipsticks by crushing boiled beetles with water and gum. According to a recent press report by the FDA, the manufacturer, Mangalm LLC, has issued a voluntary recall for two of its popular fruit jam products due to a potential contamination with this pernicious chemical.

Jar of fruit jam with berries splattered around (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Baibaz)

It cannot be imagined that a substance cooked from dead beetles ends up on your favorite PB&J sandwiches and pancakes. Even more challenging is the fact that the jams that are sitting on the market shelves today could contain this chemical, even without you knowing. These jam products were recalled due to contamination with “undeclared carmoisine.” The recall was initiated on November 7, 2025, and published by the FDA on November 18.

The recalled products include the 475-gram tub of Tops Mixed Fruit Jam with a best-before date of October 6, 2026, and the 475-gram batch of Tops Strawberry Jam with the same best-before date. These products were distributed across Utah, Portland, Washington, and California. In most places, they have already been pulled from the shelves.

Person slathering red fruit jam on a bread toast (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Srinophan69)

Carmoisine, an unapproved color additive, is harmless when consumed in small or appropriate quantities, per ECHEMI. But when it hits the overdose and seeps inside the body, it can wreak as much havoc as toxic heavy metals. In a study published in the journal Reproductive Toxicology, scientists tested the bodies of baby zebrafish to see how this chemical affected them. They noticed that carmoisine caused serious malformations, including reduction in height and eye diameter, flooded the body with free radicals and lipids while suppressing the blood flow.

In humans, the effects are no less dangerous. A study published in the Food & Chemical Toxicology documented that the chemical triggers a chain of adverse symptoms in the human body, all the way altering its biochemical markers, which causes damage to organs like the liver and kidneys, not only in high doses, but even in small doses. The study revealed that carmoisine is a “nitrous derivative,” which means it can slowly turn to an aromatic amine, which makes the person hypersensitive.

Woman sitting on the sofa feeling anxiety and nausea (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ekaterina Goncharova)

When a child ends up eating a lot of this sweet-tasting, carmoisine-contaminated jam, they can exhibit bizarre tantrums or behavioral problems. Adults, too, can find themselves grappling with strange issues erupting out of the blue, including nausea and stomach cramps. Thankfully, no illnesses have been reported so far, but consumers who have already purchased the recalled products are advised to discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

For queries, consumers can contact the company’s CEO, Ravi Singh, at Ravi@manglam.com or call at 203-554-2723 or email their questions to manglamllc@gmail.com Monday through Friday between 9 am to 5 pm. In case you have already eaten these foods and are feeling unwell, please call for a doctor’s attention or reach out to your nearby medical center. Meanwhile, the FDA mentioned in the report that it does not endorse either the product or the company and is just the middle messenger that is passing along the recall news.

