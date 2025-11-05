Pasta Sold in Popular Supermarket Chains, Including Walmart and Kroger, Recalled Due to Deadly Pathogen

The FDA issues a warning to consumers after a Listeria outbreak leaves people dead and hospitalized.

A dangerous food contamination has left at least 6 people dead and 25 hospitalized. The Listeria outbreak linked to a pasta meal from Nate's Fine Foods is the culprit behind the lives lost, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The recall for the contaminated product was issued in June, after listeriosis-causing bacteria were found in several products, including pasta salads, scampi linguini bowls, trays of Alfredo, beef meatballs and marinara, and more. The product had reached big retail companies like Kroger, Albertsons, Walmart, and Trader Joe's, among others. The stores quickly initiated the recall process once the announcement was made.

A bowl of tomato sauce pasta penne style (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Photo by Engin Akyurt)

But apparently, the affected products had already reached consumers who were unaware of the contamination. The Listeria outbreak was also announced in June, and as of today, it has spread across 18 states, infecting and killing people. Listeria is a bacterium that can cause listeriosis, and it often spreads through food. The life-threatening bacteria are indeed harmful to humans, but elderly people, pregnant women, and those with a weak immune system are especially vulnerable to this disease, according to Mayo Clinic.

Pregnant woman drinking a glass of water in the kitchen at home (Representative Cover Image Source: Doughal Waters)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced the deadly Listeria outbreak, revealing details of the products that caused it. The Nate's Fine Foods products that you shouldn't purchase at all costs are as follows: Sprouts Farmers Market Smoked Mozzarella Pasta Salad is among the affected products with 10/29/25 as its expiration date. The consumers must be wary of the company's Giant Eagle smoked mozzarella pasta salad, which has a 10/7/25 expiration date printed over it. Kroger stores recalled deli bowtie and penne pasta salads, and Scott & Jon’s Shrimp Scampi with Linguini Bowls selling with the expiration dates of October 2, 2025, and 21 March 2027. Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Breast Fettuccine Alfredo 16-oz plastic tray packages with “best if used by” date till October 10 are contaminated.

A freezer full of frozen food like pasta, pizza, pita, and croissants. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Hitra)

Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce 12-oz, Marketside Grilled Chicken Alfredo with Fettuccine 12.3-oz, and Home Chef Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo 12.5-oz are other products of the company that have been recalled. The FDA recall process is currently underway until the agency announces otherwise. The agency has requested that the consumers who have purchased these products follow certain orders. They recommended that consumers check the expiration of the Nate's Fine Foods products they might have in their refrigerator. It's best to throw the contaminated products if found. If it was purchased not long ago, they can opt for an exchange or return at the place of purchase.

Man Checking Woman's Temperature. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pavel Danilyuk)

People infected with Listeria rarely show symptoms, says the agency. However, the vulnerable group, which includes pregnant women, might show some signs. They might experience fever, fatigue, and muscle aches during the pregnancy. But it can severely impact the well-being of the child, raising the risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection to the newborn. The outbreak has affected 18 states, including California, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington. The FDA, in collaboration with local authorities, is investigating the outbreak linked to the recalled products. They are determining whether the victims of deadly Listeria consumed Nate's Fine Foods or some additional product that has contributed to the infection.

More on Green Matters

FDA Recalls Half a Million Bottles of Blood Pressure Drug Due to High Levels of Cancer-Causing Chemical

Whole Peaches Recalled Nationwide Due to Potential Contamination With Life-Threatening Bacteria

2025 Pasta Recalls: Multiple States Are Dealing With Pasta-Related Recalls