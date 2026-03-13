New Report Highlights 19 Cities Making Real Progress on Air Pollution. And One U.S. City Made The Cut

San Francisco becomes the first U.S. city to achieve major reductions in PM2.5 and NO₂ pollutants.

For decades, the skylines of major cities were blurred by polluted air. But now, some of them have achieved major relief with more than a 20% reduction in levels of two airway-aggravating pollutants. San Francisco, London, and Beijing are among the 19 countries that have received 'remarkable reductions' in air pollution. According to a recent analysis, the increased use of electric cars, cycle lanes, and restrictions on polluting vehicles has led to this development. Fine particulate pollution (PM2.5) was efficiently tackled in Beijing and Warsaw, reducing the level by more than 45%. Amsterdam and Rotterdam witnessed an improvement in the levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO₂) with more than a 40% reduction. San Francisco achieved a remarkable feat with both pollutants being reduced by 20% and became the only U.S. city to achieve that milestone.

“This report shows that cities can achieve what was once thought impossible: cutting toxic air pollution by 20-45% in a little over a decade,” said Cecilia Vaca Jones, executive director of Breathe Cities, one of the organizations behind the report. “This isn’t just happening in one corner of the world; from Warsaw to Bangkok, cities are proving that we have the tools to solve this crisis right now," she added, as per The Guardian.

Charts showing a significant reduction in two major air pollutants (NO₂ and PM2.5) across major global cities between 2010 and 2024. (Image Source: Breathe Cities)

The burning of fossil fuels is one of the major contributors to pollution, releasing toxic gases and particles that are hazardous to humans. When inhaled, these particles can enter the bloodstream, damage organs, and hamper bodily functions. In severe exposure, the pollutants can even damage our organs.

Nitrogen dioxide pollution can impact airways and deteriorate the environment by producing acid rain. The recent analysis observed the air quality of cities under the network of Breathe Cities and C40. In addition to most major cities, the network also included a few smaller cities like Heidelberg in Germany. These cities have shown an incredible reduction in pollution and improvement in air quality. The experts believe that "substantial reductions" can be achieved with consistent efforts and actions in 15 years. Action here refers to opting for low-pollution alternatives, like switching from regular cars with combustion engines to electric vehicles that have no tailpipe emissions.

Cyclists in San Francisco. (Image Source: Getty Images | NicolasMcComber)

According to the outlet, China has made the switch from regular cars to electric ones, and that has helped clear the air substantially. Many European cities have expanded cycle lanes to promote cycling as a means of transport instead of polluting vehicles. London imposed restrictions, following a strict vehicle emission regime, to lower its pollution levels. Meanwhile, Warshaw shifted from coal and wood for home heating. Experts believe that strict local policies can lower the environmental distress on a national scale. “Air pollution is often presented as a problem that is too difficult to solve and one that is politically unpopular. This report shows that bold policies can improve the air that we breathe," said Dr. Gary Fuller, an air pollution scientist at Imperial College London.

A 2025 report had made the shocking revelation that almost all countries on Earth have more polluted air than what doctors recommend breathing. That same year, only seven countries around the world met the World Health Organization PM2.5 guidelines. "In the last 10 years, we have learned that air pollution is linked to cognitive decline and dementia in old age,” Fuller revealed. Although no amount of PM2.5 or fine particulate matter inhalation can be considered safe, the experts believe that following the WHO's guidelines can significantly reduce risk to human lives and health. "All of these illnesses are preventable," he said.

More on Green Matters

Photographer Captured Milky Way Under Every Light Pollution Level — and the Results Say It All

Wildfire Smoke Is Killing 24,000 Americans a Year. And Climate Change Is Making It Worse

This Seemingly Cozy Winter Activity is Responsible for More Than 20% of America’s Air Pollution