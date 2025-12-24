More Holiday Barks Sold at ALDI Nationwide Recalled Over Serious Allergy Risk — Check Affected Items

Cookie Butter Holiday Barks and Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Barks have been recalled over undeclared pecan and wheat allergens.

Silvestri Sweets Inc., a Geneva-based confectionery company, recently expanded the recall of its Choceur-branded Holiday Barks. The 5-ounce bags of Cookie Butter Holiday Bark were pulled back over a potential undeclared pecan allergen. If consumed by those who are severely allergic to pecans, the consequence would be dire, even life-threatening. The symptoms of an allergic reaction can include itching, skin reactions, swelling of the lips, face, or tongue, digestive issues, and breathing difficulties in extreme cases. Another Choceur-branded dessert—Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark—has been recalled over the possible presence of undeclared wheat. These sweet treats can pose a serious threat to individuals with a severe wheat allergy.

Holiday bark dessert placed on a wooden slab. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | bhofack2)

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has revealed details of the affected products, urging retailers and customers to be wary of them. The original recall didn't include information like lot numbers and “best by” dates, which the expansion announcement has mentioned. The Cookie Butter Holiday Bark with possible undeclared pecans comes in packets weighing 5 ounces. The products have three different lot numbers—28525, 29925, and 30625—and come with the "best by" dates of 05/2026 (for the first two) and 06/2026. The Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark is also packed in a 5-ounce pouch bag and belongs to lots 28525 and 29925 with "best by" date 08/2026, and lot 30625 with "best by" date 09/2026. The recalled products were distributed to ALDI grocery stores across the nation.

Pecan nuts in a white bowl. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Daniela Duncan)

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that the Pecan, Cranberry & Cinnamon Holiday Bark had mistakenly been placed in Cookie Butter Holiday Bark packages. Hence, the undeclared allergen warning was issued by the company and the FDA. According to the agency, further investigation revealed that the cross-packaging occurred due to a temporary failure in the production and packaging process. The slight mishap resulted in products getting packaged in wrongly labeled packets. Fortunately, no severe allergic reaction or illnesses have been reported so far. The recall has been expanded to ensure that the affected products are off the shelves at all the ALDI stores. Those who have already purchased the recalled products are urged by authorities not to consume them at any cost and to discard them.

The entrance of an Aldi store. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | KenWiedemann)

The option for a return or refund is not mentioned in the announcement, so it's best to throw away the products. For any other queries, the consumers have the right and access to reach out to the company through their contact number, 1-630-232-2500, or via email at customerservice@carousel-candies.com. The customer care services will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CST. Their primary retail brand, Carousel Candies, traces its roots back to Turin, Italy, as per the website. In 1917, the city's top confectioner left his shop “La Giostra” (The Carousel) and moved to America, and that's how the company we now know came into existence. "Old world" traditions are used in the company's candies even today.

