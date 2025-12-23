Popular Chocolates Recalled in Seattle Before Holidays Over Allergy Risk — See if You Bought Them

About 112 units of Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based were found to contain hazelnut without an allergen warning on the label.

Fran's Chocolates, a popular brand for chocolates and confectionery, issued an urgent recall on Saturday, December 20. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration confirmed the reason behind the recall to be an undeclared allergen. About 112 units of Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based (net weight 1.1oz) were found to contain hazelnut without an allergen warning on the label. Since nut allergies can be severe, a lack of allergen warning can prove dangerous for consumers. According to the Cleveland Clinic, nut allergies can lead to skin reactions, digestive issues, swelling, itchy throat and mouth, loss of consciousness and breathing difficulty. If consumed unknowingly and not treated in time, the allergic reaction could be life-threatening.

A chocolate bar broken into pieces (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gabi Musat)

The voluntary recall by Fran's Chocolates was initiated after a supplier informed them about Almondmilk chocolate ingredient had tested positive for hazelnut. This happened because the ingredient was processed in the same equipment used to process other chocolate samples having hazelnut as an ingredient. Since it's almost time for Christmas, the chocolate and confectionery purchases are organically on a surge. In case you have bought Fran's Chocolates products, check your pantry and see if the product details match those of the recalled product. The affected products were sold to Fran’s Chocolates stores in Seattle, Washington. The recalled product— Fran’s Pure Bar Almondmilk Chocolate 46% Madagascar Plant-Based—was available for purchase between October 9, 2025, and December 15, 2025.

Woman holding a bar of dark chocolate (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Kawe Rodriguez)

Consumers who made their purchase between the said dates are urged not to eat the chocolate and return it to the place of purchase to get a full refund. For any additional queries, contact the company at customercare@frans.com or via phone call at 1-800-422-3726. You can access the customer care services from Monday through Friday between 7:30 am and 5:00 pm PST. As of now, one severe allergic reaction in relation to the recalled Fran's Chocolates product has been reported, as per the FDA. However, neither the agency nor the company has registered any reports of serious illness or death cases related to the undeclared allergen. It's indeed a bummer for the Fran's Chocolates lovers, but there are plenty of other delicious and safer alternatives for you to try this holiday season.

A Christmas chocolate stack tied together with a red ribbon. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | masaltof)

Unfortunately, this wasn't the only confectionery item recalled ahead of Christmas. Earlier this month, Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods recalled four of its Decorated Pound cakes due to the presence of an undeclared soy allergen. Keeping in mind the life-threatening symptoms of soy allergy, like breathing difficulty or anaphylaxis, increased blood pressure, and more, consumers were advised against purchasing or eating the decorated pound cakes. All four cakes bearing the best-before date of 12/15/2025 were recalled from all 28 Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores across Virginia and West Virginia, and the Richmond-based Ukrop's Market Hall. The consumers will be granted a full refund at the place of purchase.

