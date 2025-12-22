More Than 80,000 Frozen Shrimp Packets Recalled Over Potential Radioactive Contamination

Direct Source Seafood's frozen shrimp packets suspected to contain harmful Cs-137 radioisotope.

The Washington-based seafood company, Direct Source Seafood LLC, has announced a massive recall. Approximately 84,000 bags of frozen shrimp were recalled due to possible radioactive contamination. According to the U.S Food and Drug Administration, the affected products may have been exposed to small levels of cesium-137 (Cs-137) during packaging and preparation.

Cs-137 is a man-made radioisotope that can be found in the environment. It can be present in water and food at high levels. The food and beverages produced near such environmentally contaminated areas are likely to contain high levels of the radioisotope, posing a threat to consumers. Minimal exposure may cause no harm, but prolonged radiation exposure can adversely affect an individual's health, such as damaging the DNA within living cells of the body and increasing the risk of cancer.

Dried Shrimp in a wooden basket (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Petchjira)

The company released details of the contaminated products to prevent consumers from buying them and avoid any potential health risk. The recall covers Market 32 brand frozen raw shrimp sold in 1-pound bags, bearing UPC 0 41735 01358 3. The products have best-by dates ranging from April 22, 2027, to April 27, 2027. The recalled shrimp packets were sold at Price Chopper retail stores across Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, and Vermont on July 11, 2025, and onwards.

The other product that is suspected to contain cesium radioisotopes is the company's Waterfront Bistro brand frozen raw shrimp, sold in 2-pound bags with UPC 02113013224-9. These products were distributed in Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway, and Lucky Supermarket across several states, including Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

Packaged frozen peeled shrimp from Indonesia (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | DigiPub)

Since the recall announcement on December 19, 2025, the FDA has been investigating the radioisotope contamination. The agency is examining reports of Cs-137 contamination in shipping containers and the frozen products manufactured in Indonesia. The FDA has placed PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, the Indonesian supplier, on an import alert. As a result, the shipments will be denied at the U.S. ports and will be banned from entering the country until the company resolves the contamination issue. In an earlier statement, the agency had confirmed that no product contaminated with Cs-137 entered the U.S. marketplace. "FDA is working with distributors and retailers that received product from PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati after the date of first detection," the alert added.

Person holding a frozen shrimp (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Serhii Prystupa)

The recall of 84,000 shrimp bags was announced as a precaution, as they were processed by the same facility. However, no illness has been reported in relation to the shrimp products so far. The agency strictly advises not to sell or buy the damaged products if found. Retailers are alerted to remove the products from refrigerators. If someone accidentally purchased the products, it's best to discard them or opt for a full refund at the place of purchase. If someone's suspected of being exposed to the cesium radioisotope, they must consult with their health provider. For further enquiry, consumers can reach out the company at 425-455-2291 from Monday-Friday, 8 am-5 pm PST.

