FDA Recalls Cinnamon Powder Across 14 States Over Possible Lead Contamination

Lucky Foods brand Cinnamon Powder was recalled due to health risks.

A nationwide recall has been issued for Lucky Foods brand Cinnamon Powder after tests found elevated levels of lead. The TBC Distribution Corporation of Brooklyn declared the recall on Tuesday, December 6. The classic spice is extensively used in winter, especially around Christmas. Therefore, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration urges you to review your grocery shelves and check whether you have purchased the affected product, a 40g pouch with a best-before date of 15.09.2027. The consumption of the affected Cinnamon powder will cause lead exposure, which could be harmful to human health. "Short-term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms," the agency revealed. "It is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure."

A bowl of cinnamon powder placed next to cinnamon sticks (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ramona Macedonski/ 500px)

However, chronic exposure to lead can affect bodily systems, but the effects vary depending on the age and body weight of the affected person. "If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time (e.g., weeks to months), permanent damage to the central nervous system may occur," the FDA said. Eventually, the child may develop learning disorders, developmental issues, and long-term health problems. In adults, chronic exposure can cause severe damage to bodily functions like kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects. The Lucky Foods products were sold in vacuum or modified 40-gram packages across 14 states, including California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

Cinnamon sticks lined up on a table (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

The affected lot was distributed between April 11, 2025, and Sept. 1, 2025, to grocery outlets, retailers, and restaurants. However, the company and the FDA are relieved that no illnesses have been reported in relation to the products to date. When the results from the tests conducted by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets revealed "elevated levels of lead," the company declared a recall. "The company has ceased working with the supplier of the product," as per the agency. For those who already have the damaged product, check the bottom of the back label on the package to check the best-before date and match it with the one revealed by the company. If you find the affected product, the FDA urges you not to consume it and contact the company at 718-444-5556, Monday - Friday, from 8:00 a.m. -5 p.m. Eastern time.

A spoonful of cinnamon powder placed on a table with whole spices (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Enrique Diaz | 7cero)

The FDA has witnessed an increasing number of cases of high levels of lead in cinnamon powders. It updated a detailed list of companies, product batch numbers, and lead concentration to raise awareness about the contaminated products, and Lucky Foods wasn't the only company listed in that list. It also included Venzu Traders, DEVI, BaiLiFeng, Wise Wife, La Frontera, Supreme Tradition, and Marcum, among many others. The agency recommended that consumers of any of these products stop using or dispose of the affected ground cinnamon powder. "Consumers should not eat, sell, or serve ground cinnamon products listed in the table," they added. These products have a long shelf life, so even though the cinnamon recall is recent, consumers are advised to check their pantries to be certain. If there's suspicion of someone's exposure to high levels of lead, consumers are urged to seek medical attention.

More on Green Matters

Another Holiday Season Spice Recalled: FDA Warns of Toxic Metal Contamination in Ground Ginger

Millions of People Are on Alert After the Latest FDA Cinnamon Recall

FDA Recalls Raw Milk Cheese Due to E. Coli Contamination — Check Your Fridge Now