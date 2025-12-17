Popular Cakes Sold at Kroger Recalled Ahead of Christmas Due to Undeclared Allergens

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods recalls 4 cake products from retail store over allergy risk.

Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods has recalled 4 of its Decorated Pound cakes over health risks. The company initiated the recall on Thursday, December 11, and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced its details a few days later on Monday, December 15. The products were pulled back due to the presence of an undeclared soy allergen. According to the agency, the soy allergen was identified in a cake-releasing agent, which is used to prevent sticking. Products containing soy must have an allergen warning on their label to prevent infections in sensitive people. A lack of it can be concerning because the product would pose a threat to a healthy individual with a soy allergy. In some cases, the symptoms might be manageable, but for others, the allergy could take a deadly turn.

A cake decorated with icing and cherries (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Los Muertos Crew)

The Cleveland Clinic has listed the common symptoms caused by soy allergy, and they include hives, stomach cramps, indigestion, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, tightness in your throat, cough, itching, and even eczema. However, in severe cases, the person may experience difficulty in breathing or anaphylaxis. In that condition, the heart rate could surge while the blood pressure drops, and confusion or dizziness might occur, and the person could even die. The FDA released details of the recalled products to ensure they are not sold at retail stores and bought by consumers. One of the 4 affected Decorated Pound cakes comes with buttercream icing/pink roses, and 72252591452 as its product code.

Woman sneezing in bed (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio)

The other pound cake is decorated with buttercream icing/red roses and comes with the UPC of 72252591456. Smaller pound cake with buttercream icing/red roses and another with buttercream icing/confetti are also among the recalled products that have UPC 72252591820 and 72252591849 printed on them, respectively. Other products of Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods are declared safe to consume, except the four recalled cake products that come with the best-before date of 12/15/2025. The affected products have been sold to 28 Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores across Virginia and West Virginia, and the Richmond-based Ukrop's Market Hall. The retail stores have been notified to remove the recalled products from the shelves and raise awareness among consumers.

Cake decorated with buttercream icing (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Penpak Ngamsathain)

The agency urges consumers who have already purchased the products to get a full refund after returning the item to the retail store of purchase. In case of any queries, people can reach out to the company's customer care services at 804-340-3050 any time between 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST from Monday through Friday. Ukrop’s Homestyle Foods is a massive company that delivers products to hundreds of supermarkets and retail locations in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond. "Its retail customers now include: Food Lion, Harris Teeter, Kroger, Libbie Market, Publix, The Fresh Market, The Market at 25th Street, and Wegmans," as per the agency. Recently, Suzanna’s Kitchen also pulled back its products due to the presence of an undeclared soy allergen. The affected products got mislabeled with a non-allergen-containing product code, creating the confusion.

