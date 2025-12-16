White Castle Recalls Popular Frozen Snack in 50 States Over Allergy Risk — Check Your Freezer

White Castle issued a product recall for thousands of its signature Original Sliders due to undeclared milk and soy.

For someone who loves fast food, burgers are, most of the time, on the list of cravings. But White Castle’s tiny, square-shaped hamburgers have built another level of cult following ever since they popped up on the shelves in the 1920s. Cravers Hall of Fame, as the brand calls it. The evidence of how devoted Americans are to these cute little burgers can be clearly seen in a 2004 movie, Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle, where the characters became so obsessed with them that they traversed an arduous journey through New Jersey to reach White Castle and eat them.

Dubbed sliders, the frozen snack continues to lure fans with its tantalizing combo of soft golden buns, steam-grilled onions, and flavorful patty. They are “easy to heat and fun to eat.” But if Harold and Kumar were to venture on a grueling odyssey to snag these burgers, they would likely be disappointed, because recently White Castle issued a product recall for thousands of its signature Original Sliders, due to undeclared milk and soy, per the FDA.

Exterior shot of an outlet of White Castle. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jetcity Image)

The recall, associated with the company’s Frozen Food Division, was voluntarily initiated on December 12. White Castle recalled 1,021 cases of its retail frozen 4-count cartons of Original Sliders. The recall was initiated after a customer notified the company that they suffered from a non-life-threatening reaction after eating Jalapeño Cheese Sliders, which were packaged in the incorrect 4-count cartons of Original Sliders. Since Jalapeño Cheese Sliders contain milk and soy as ingredients, and Original Sliders don’t, the packaging error led to the mismatch of ingredients and the ingredient label.

Incorrect labels could misguide customers in their purchasing decisions. Since milk and soy were mistakenly omitted from the ingredients label, consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to these shouldn’t eat the burgers. Consuming food allergens like milk or soy can cause them to experience blue lips, all the way to life-threatening shocks throughout the body. The allergy is triggered when the immune system mistakes proteins in milk or soy as toxic invaders. To protect the body from a threat, the system releases an influx of chemicals. These chemicals flood the bloodstream, causing inflammation and provoking painful symptoms.

Tiny-sized burgers look appetizing while sitting in a tray (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Liubov Kapiitskaya)

To identify the recalled product, check for a blue and white cardboard box packaging with UPC# 0-82988-02969-3 and best-by date of April 18, 2026. Each 4-count carton includes a wrapped pack of two sliders. Printed within the light-blue bar on the packaging panel of the carton are lot codes 9H203521 and 9H203522. The company urges customers to check the lot codes carefully. Only the products with these exact eight-digit lot codes are included in the recall, not others. The appetizing snack is sold nationwide, and the recalled ones were primarily sold in convenience stores in potentially all 50 states, between August and October 2025.

Apart from one, no other reports of illness have been reported so far. Customers are encouraged to discard the product or return it to the retailer for a full refund. If you have already consumed the burgers, seek the attention of your nearest doctor immediately to get a diagnosis. Customers can also contact White Castle directly at 1-800-843-2728 for questions.

