Oregon Company Recalls 'Vampire Slayer' Cheese Over Listeria Fears — Check Your Fridge

Face Rock Creamery has recalled 16 units of Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar. The recall was issued after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found Listeria monocytogenes in the processing area where the products are packaged. The affected products include 6-ounce packages with the use-by date of November 4, 2026. The Bandon, Oregon-based company voluntarily recalled two specific lots of the product. Although the tested products were not found to be contaminated with the bacteria, the company couldn't afford to take that risk for the sake of its customers. The affected units of Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar were exclusively sold from the Face Rock Flagship retail store in Bandon.

The selling took place between November 10 and November 13, as per the agency. Customers who purchased Face Rock Creamery cheese products sold within the specified dates should discard them immediately. "If you purchased the 6oz. Vampire Slayer Garlic Cheddar, UPC 8 512222 00547 8, during the specified dates above, please either destroy the product or return it to our retail location for a full refund," the FDA wrote. The company's voluntary recall is a testament to its commitment to good quality products, prioritizing consumer health, and maintaining transparency. "We are actively working with regulatory authorities and have taken immediate steps to ensure the integrity of our production environment."

The company also apologized for the inconvenience caused to the customers and thanked them for trusting the company. Consumers who have issues or further queries about the products can contact the company's customer service. You can contact them at 541-347-3223 or send an email to info@facerockcreamery.com. Listeria is a severe infection that can cause life-threatening symptoms, especially in vulnerable groups like the elderly, young children, pregnant women, and people with a weak immune system. The symptoms may include high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. Pregnant women, if infected with Listeria, can suffer from miscarriages and stillbirths.

"Listeria infection is an illness caused by bacteria that can spread through many foods," as per Mayo Clinic. Cheeses are especially prone to getting contaminated with Listeria. Some foods are more likely to be tainted by the bacteria than others. These include soft cheeses, deli meats, and dairy products, especially the pasturized products. Healthy people have fewer chances of getting infected with the disease, but it can be fatal for unborn babies, newborns, and people with weakened immune systems. Listeria contamination has become increasingly common. Costco recently did a nationwide recall of its Kirkland brand Ahi Tuna Wasabi Poke. The possible contamination of Listeria prompted this recall, which is surprising considering the products were Costco's popular product.

Additionally, Nate's Fine Foods, Inc. issued a recall and later expanded it after their pasta meals tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. Various pre-packaged pasta meals were affected by the bacteria, prompting a strict action by the authorities. "The firm is working with the FDA and their customers to determine if additional recalls are needed," the agency added. Pre-cooked pasta, including fettuccine, linguine, and farfalle (bowtie), and a sample of linguine pasta was collected and tested by FreshRealm. The agency urged the customers to check their refrigerators in case they have the contaminated products that they mentioned.

