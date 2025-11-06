Another Holiday Season Spice Recalled: FDA Warns of Toxic Metal Contamination in Ground Ginger

The FDA adds a beloved holiday spice contaminated with lead to the Class II recall category.

The holiday season is arriving, and no hot drink can be served without a pinch of ginger spice. Even otherwise, the spice is used scrumptiously in deserts, smoothies, and some meals. Just as the households began stocking their spices, a new contamination has prompted alert and panic among consumers ahead of the holidays. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recalled 2,476 units of Eagle Spice Ground Ginger from Brooklyn-based company Eagle Spice and Extract Co., Inc. The action was initiated after tests confirmed lead contamination in the product.

The product had reached online retailers, grocery retail stores, and other outlets in 4 states – New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania – in and around the tri-state area. Similar cases were recently reported for cinnamon powder from various brands.

According to the report, the contaminated products were sold in 16-ounce bottles and belonged to the lot number 24907EGGG. Each spice bottle bears a label with the "Best Used By" date of January 27, 2028. The initial recall was announced on October 7, but the recent updates were made to designate the issue under the class II level of recall because the products contain "elevated levels of lead." A product placed under the class II recall implies that it "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences,” as reported by The Healthy. Although there are "remote" chances of serious health consequences, negligence wouldn't be the right approach.

Those who are exposed to lead consistently and for a long period of time can develop irreversible health issues. According to the Mayo Clinic, if the period of exposure ranges between a few months to years, the person is likely to develop high blood pressure, joint and muscle pain, poor memory or concentration, and reproductive problems. It can also severely impact human cognition and senses, causing developmental delays, hearing loss, difficulty in learning and more. So, the adverse health consequence may not be instant but can develop into an incurable issue over a period. Therefore, the FDA is raising awareness, issuing these recalls, and asking consumers to stay wary of contaminated products.

“The potential for adverse health effects from consuming food contaminated with lead vary depending on the level of lead in the food; age of the consumer; length, amount, and frequency of exposure to lead in the food; and other exposures to different sources of lead," the FDA added. Infants and young kids are especially vulnerable to lead poisoning because growth and metabolism in their small bodies are quite rapid compared to that of adults. "High levels of exposure to lead in utero, infancy, and early childhood can lead to neurological effects such as learning disabilities, behavior difficulties, and lowered IQ," the agency added.

Ginger is a "superfood," say Harvard experts. The ingredient is rich in antioxidants, which are beneficial for gut health. Healthy consumption can reduce inflammation, protect against cell damage, and even act as a pain reliever. However, recalls like the one previously discussed can help shed light on the fact that the "superfood" and other spices are prone to lead contamination. “Spices are often grown in countries polluted by leaded gasoline, smelters, battery manufacturing plants, and mines," as per a CDC report. "Lead dust from grinding machinery can also contaminate spices. Spices might also be adulterated deliberately with lead to enhance color or increase weight,” the report added.

