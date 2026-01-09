Cheese Recalled in These 20 States Gets FDA's Highest Risk Label — Check Your Pantry Now

Due to listeria contamination, Ambriola recalled 11,530 units of its dairy products.

Last year, The Ambriola Company issued a voluntary recall of its cheese products over the risk of Listeria infection. This week, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) assigned the highest risk warning to the recalled products. A whopping 11,530 units of dairy products were pulled back, including 6,632 units of Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 4 oz and 8 oz plastic cup & lid, 12 units per case; 2,106 units of Boar's Head Grated Pecorino Romano, 6 oz Plastic Cup & Lid, 12 units per case; and 179 bags (units) of Ambriola Piccante grated Pecorino Romano, 5 and 10-pound plastic bags (units).

The FDA enforcement report has listed complete details of all the affected products, including product quantity, code number, and recall number. The dairy products affected were pulled back after tests confirmed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

A variety of cheese in the supermarket. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Hispanolistic)

Listeria-contaminated food, if consumed, can cause severe infections, especially to young children, the frail elderly, and pregnant women. Those with a weak immune system are also susceptible to contracting fatal infections. Pregnant women might endure miscarriage or stillborn births due to exposure to Listeria. Healthy individuals may not face severe consequences, but they might have minor short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. The company had recalled additional dairy products as a precautionary measure. However, the issue still hasn't subsided, and the recall process continues as the FDA has assigned high risk warning to the products. All the affected products listed in the enforcement report have been classified under the Class I category.

Woman dicing a hunk of cheese (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Karolina Grabowska)

According to the agency's website, Class I is the highest risk category, implying that consuming or being exposed to the product can cause "serious adverse health consequences or death." Class II category is also of significant concern, but the infections or ailments will be medically reversible in that case. Lastly, the Class III category poses the least risk to an individual's health.

In case you have purchased any products from The Ambriola Company in the past few months, check your pantry, match the details, and throw them out if you have the recalled products. As a precautionary measure, it's best not consume any cheese products produced by the company. The company is also offering a full refund in exchange for the recalled products at the same place you originally purchased the products from.

A woman is looking at a block of cheese in a grocery store. (Representative Image Source: Oscar Wong)

“We take food safety very seriously and immediately alerted stores and distributors to remove the affected products from shelves,” said Phil Marfuggi, chief executive officer of the company. “We are working closely with the FDA and continuing to test our products and facilities to fully understand the situation," he added. While restocking your groceries, be wary of certain products at the supermarket aisles, including 10-pound bags of Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano 2/10, 1.5 lb. bags of Sam's Pecorino Romano grated, and more. The contaminated products were shipped across Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Washington, and Wisconsin.

As of now, the Ambriola company has halted its production and distribution until the situation comes under control. Meanwhile, the company is conducting regular sanitation checks at other manufacturing sites, ensuring they follow food safety procedures.

More on Green Matters

Study Says Bird Flu May Be Able To Survive in Some Types of Cheeses

A Global Recall Has Been Issued for Some Nestlé Baby Food Products Due to Toxins

Why are There Tiny Holes in Swiss Cheese? Researchers Have Finally Solved The Mystery