Thousands of Pounds of Ground Beef Recalled Due to E. Coli Contamination

E. coli O26 can trigger life-threatening reactions in the body when ingested accidentally.

Bacteria are not bad. Like other residents of the body, such as blood and white blood cells, bacteria are also workhorses that support the physiological functioning. But certain bacteria have evil twins and wicked cousins, which, when arrive in one's body, create havoc. Take Escherichia coli a.k.a. E. coli for instance. While E. coli is a happy and harmless resident of the intestine, one of its cousins, a treacherous strain named E. coli O26 can turn an otherwise appetizing hamburger or goulash into a death trap. The deadly pathogen triggers a tailspin of painful reactions in the consumer’s body, often beginning with Montezuma's revenge, or severe diarrhea. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), a leading food company initiated product recall for thousands of pounds of raw beef due to potential contamination with this notorious pathogen.

Ground beef displayed at a butcher shop (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Justin Sullivan)

Although no illnesses have been reported from the affected products, E. Coli O26 is known for its life-threatening effects on those who accidently ingest it via contaminated food or water, per BVA Journals. After making its way into the stomach, the vile pathogen uses a protein called “intimin” to attach “Shiga toxins” to the cells in the protective lining. Tiny hairs called microvilli which are supposed to absorb water and nutrients from the food are assaulted and pedestal-like structures are generated where the clones of the pathogen can sit, relax, and wreak destruction.

The pathogen’s clones cunningly attach themselves to the protective boundary cells, inhibit their protein synthesis function, and cause them to die a slow death. Often times, when a doctor is treating a patient with an E. coli O26 infection, they can't determine the identity of this underlying causal pathogen. Starting with diarrhea, the toxic invader can provoke a variety of problems including hemorrhagic colitis and life-threatening hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). The pathogen usually gets inside a human consumer via cattle products. The cattle can acquire these pathogens during transportation, upon arrival at the slaughter plant, or from the environment of the dairy farm itself.

Person purchasing a pack of ground beef from a supermarket shelf (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Grace Cart)

This time, E. coli O26 made its way inside some ground beef products sold by Mountain West Food Group, LLC, based in Heyburn, Idaho. During a routine investigation, the company discovered the contamination and immediately initiated recall for over 2,855 pounds of raw ground beef on December 27. According to the recalled product photos shared by FSIS, the products feature a packaging date of December 16. Labels on the packaging include “100% carbon neutral raised,” “Antibiotic free,” “No added hormones,” and the name of the brand, Forward Farms.

The affected products were sold in 16 oz. vacuum-sealed packages with the product name “FORWARD FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF,” Use-by date 01/13/26 and establishment number EST 2083” printed on the side of the packaging. The product was shipped to distributors across California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Pennsylvania, and Washington. For customers who have already purchased the product, FSIS is urging them to check their refrigerators and freezers for the above details. If the details match, the customers should discard the product or return it to the place of purchase. Supermarkets and retailers have already pulled the recalled items from the shelves.

A woman suffering from stomachache (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Sora Shimazaki)

Anyone who ingests E. coli O26 contaminated food can develop symptoms of food poisoning, but the effect is more prevalent in people with weaker immune system, including children, elderly, and pregnant women. In addition to diarrhea, the patient can experience abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, pneumonia and urinary tract infections.

FSIS has advised consumers to safely prepare their raw meat products, even when no recall is issued for them. For ground beef particularly, the agency recommends cooking to a temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit.

