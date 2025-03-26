Costco Shopper Buys Kirkland Applesauce — What She Found Inside Made Her Feed It to Her Pigs

The shopper said the applesauce product was 'rubbish' after noticing something gross inside its squeezable pouch.

Nearly 2,000 Costco fans, who have tried its Kirkland Signature Organic Applesauce, have rated it with 5 stars on the product website. For some of them, the applesauce is “irresistible,” whereas others use it as a grab-and-go snack for road trips and post-workout energy drinks. Some mix it in their smoothies; others slurp it to reduce the bitterness they feel while swallowing their pills. The squeezable little pouch of this unsweetened beverage has become a handy favorite of so many families in America.

But when Gomes Ohana (@gomesohana) bought a pack of this applesauce product in the fall of 2023, she was, to her surprise, disappointed. After noticing something gross lingering inside the squeezy applesauce pouch, she had to toss the beverage away to her pigs instead of her kids enjoying it. Her eye-opening video has been viewed more than 6 million times. “This is why my kids have non-stop chronic coughs,” Ohana, a family farm vlogger, wrote in the video’s overlay text. She brought in a blue shopping bag in front of the camera and pulled out some squeezy green-colored pouches of Costco’s applesauce.

“I’ve got a whole box of these. I’m feeding them to my pigs now,” she said in the video while twisting open the cap of one of the pouches. She squeezed the contents of the pouch into a waste bucket and tossed the pouch aside, saying, “Because these are rubbish. They’re super moldy I can taste the mold, and smell the mold. They’re moldy. I’m not feeding them to my kids, anymore.” At the end of the video, she shared a screenshot of the search results, depicting that she’s not the first one to have noticed the mold in this applesauce product. “Gosh,” she exclaimed and dumped another pouch into the waste basket.

Nearly 5,000 people flocked into the comments section, expressing a cesspool of opinions, and roasting the product’s creators. “Now the pigs gonna have constant coughs,” said @dgenupnorth. Defending Ohana, @murdacom said, “The worst is when we can’t see what is inside.” @laurenceboulanger shared, “Same thing happened to me almost threw up when I tasted them.” On the contrary, many others pointed out that the mold could have been a side effect of the pouches not being refrigerated, or perhaps they already crossed their expiry date.

Others shared suggestions on how to avoid this moldy scenario. One suggestion that came from TikTokers was to go for a homemade version of applesauce. @ruthvasilikie, for instance, wrote, “Super easy to make them at home! Much cheaper, plus you can add so much more variety.” @moneymaeee said, “I make my daughter homemade applesauce!” Another tip was to use reusable pouches. “I recently purchased reusable pouches and put my own smoothies and yogurt in them. It does take extra time but hey at least you know what’s in them,” commented @carroll.

Some said they prefer to buy clear pouches so they can see what’s on the inside, rather than closed packages like the one Ohana showed. Turns out, Ohana's not the only one who has encountered issues with Costco's applesauce. In November 2024, a woman who goes as @iwaspoisioned_ shared on X how after sipping this applesauce, her kids got diarrhea.

Costco Wholesale, Southwest Jenkins Road, Beaverton, OR, USA - I bought a new case of the Kirkland applesauce pouches for my kids and both kids were throwing up all night after eating them. Bought on October 17th, 2024. They also had diarrhea after eating them over the weekend.… pic.twitter.com/XajoNums0b — Iwaspoisoned.com (@iwaspoisoned_) November 10, 2024

You can follow Gomes Ohana (@gomesohana) on TikTok for lifestyle content.