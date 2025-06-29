Costco Is Selling a 5-Tier Planter Made From Recycled Materials and People Love How Cheap It Is

The most fascinating about this planter is, it is entirely crafted from recycled materials like rubber tires dumped in the landfills.

Space is the fundamental element required for all creation. From a human baby to a bird egg to a chrysanthemum, every new life needs space to take birth, grow, and blossom. Gardening, therefore, is an art that involves playing with the element of space. But for urban-dwelling gardeners, space is an astronomical issue. Those who are privileged to have access to large property patches can still think about cultivating a typical, horizontal-style garden bed. For others, the only choice is vertical thinking. Many of them are, therefore, raving about the 5-Tier Stackable Planter available on Costco for just $35.99.

Vertical garden inside. Spices, flowers and fruits on a wall. Female taking care of the plants. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Tomazi)

Perfect for small spaces

Featuring five stylish planters stacked on top of each other, this product is perfect for creating a green wall, a flower tower, a food garden, a raised herb garden, a raised flower bed, or an indoor classroom garden. It “helps you create a vibrant garden or living space” and “adds a touch of creativity to your space,” the product description reads.

Costco shopper shares review of a 5-tier stackable planter (Image Source: Costco)

If you’re planning to add a mini garden to your kitchen, think cascading strawberries, clusters of peppers or salad greens, succulents, or root vegetables. Flower lovers can use these stackable planters to plant everything from aromatic blooms like lavender, rosemary, jasmine, and geranium, to edible flowers like nasturtiums, calendula, or pansies.

Made from recycled materials

Worker assembling old tires in an automobile junkyard (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lorado)

The planter is manufactured by the Canadian brand, Mutty Home, whose motto is “We transform waste into wonders.” The brand is known for utilizing recycled materials to craft decorative outdoor living products. The company has diverted over 30 million car tires from landfills to use them as crumb rubber, as well as 15 million plastic water bottles to make carpet fibers and floor protection mats.

Modular design

Red ampelous pelargonium in vertical pots (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Anna Dokaz)

Coming in a bold black finish, the stackable planter weighs approximately 8 lbs. Its durable and UV-resistant material ensures that your plants will be safe under harsh weather conditions. While the vertical design will support them to always grow and reach for the light, the drainage holes punched in each tier will prevent waterlogging in the planters. For all the water that might dribble or spill, there are water-collecting saucers attached to each planter. With a 27-quart capacity, the planter is well-suited for small spaces and urban settings with limited space. Customers say the planter is easy to assemble without any tools.

What gardeners are saying?

Costco shopper reviews a 5-tier stackable planter she came across and bought (Image Source: TikTok | @CostcoHotFinds)

A TikTok user, who goes by the moniker @CostcoHotFinds, said the planter stopped her in her tracks while she was walking the aisles of Costco. "This could definitely be a statement piece with lots of cascading flowers and plants or even a fun herb garden," she said in a video. Commenting on her video, other Costco shoppers reflected that the mini stackable planter would be a great vertical herb garden or a nice little garden with a small footprint.

Costco shopper shared review of its 5-tier stackable planter (Image Source: Costco)

JD707 shared, “I love this little planter. I have multiple herbs thriving in this tiny unit. I added a spinner with sturdy wheels underneath it which allows me to rotate the plants as they follow the sun or move them as needed. Everything is thriving. I am purchasing an additional one for other plants and expect them to grow well. The unit is sturdy, as the weight of the dirt and plants keeps them securely together. The height is perfect and doesn't create tipping. This is a great vertical option for my patio and would work for an apartment balcony. I also have garden beds, but this planter is my favorite by far.”