Costco Shopper Buys Kirkland Nuts and Emptied It on a Plate — Then They Took a Closer Look

The customer had purchased the bag of mixed nuts from the retail store with an expiry date not until the next year.

A customer bought a bag of mixed nuts from Costco but ended up sorting out a questionable addition that was not listed on the product label. Kendall, who goes by @kendall._brown on TikTok, offered a glimpse into her horrifying experience following her purchase from the popular grocery chain. Not chomping on, but picking through the bag of nuts spread out on a plate, Kendall and her friend were seen extracting bugs from the mix of nuts that left the internet in a state of disgust. The viral clip with 10.5 million views sparked outrage among people who shared their thoughts in the comments.

Woman finds worms in Costco nuts. (Image Source: TikTok | @kendall._brown)

“Worms in Costco nuts,” an overlay text in all caps declared. Kendall and her friend sorted the bugs out from the Kirkland Signature-branded nuts with tweezers. As she turned over a cashew, a bug wiggled out of it. “Look at that! Look at that!” her friend exclaimed in shock. She pulled out the bug and placed it on a separate plate with multiple bugs found in the bags. The TikTok user then closely scanned the product label and taunted, “Nowhere on it does it say it could possibly contain bugs. That’s insane!” The bag of nuts showed an expiry date of May 10, 2025, while the video was posted to TikTok in October 2024.

Woman shows plate full of bugs. (Image Source: TikTok | @kendall._brown)

“Bruh, Costco is getting sued for real. We definitely ate worms,” the caption read. The post was liked by 371,000 people while 26,000 others decided to comment on it. One person (@lunatheitgirl) said, “I feel like there’s nothing safe to eat anymore.” While another (@nillynil6261) speculated, “I just know I’ve been eating so many bugs. I never inspect my food like this. Just a fistful gets shoved into my mouth.” “It’s just extra protein,” mused someone else (@lallunayelsoll). Most people were skeptical about the Costco nuts and criticized the brand for its poor quality of food products.

“I worked at a peanut factory for 4 years. My job? To remove the worms and bugs from the conveyor belt, the nuts were getting salted on. Pistachios are the worst, though!” wrote @gordeficent. Whereas, @sunshinedaze21 asked, “Why am I seeing so many moths in Costco stuff lately? I understand it happens, but seriously, so gross! Seems to be happening more!” However, some others argued that’s just how nuts are supposed to be.

“So nuts are from trees that grow outside where the bugs live, and if they are inside the nut, they can survive processing. The best thing you can do is toss that bag in the freezer for a few days and bam! Dead bugs are safe to consume!” explained @jessicamgrecco. Similarly, @burberryarie said, “Wait till you find out figs are not fruit but instead a flower and can only bloom when a hornet unalives inside of it and the fig consumes their body and gains the nutrients to grow and become ripe.” According to a report by the University of Minnesota Extension, most dried food items could possibly be infested with bugs, which usually happens in grocery stores when stored for long durations.

You can follow @kendall._brown on TikTok for more videos.