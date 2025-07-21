Bird Enthusiast Adds Nectar-Filled Feeders to His Glasses to See The Hummingbirds in Close-up

Hummingbirds are fun to watch, and one man from Colorado could not resist getting the closest perspective with his creative spectacles.

The smallest birds in the world are also quite easy to attract. Hummingbirds are bold, tiny creatures with splendid survival instincts. While several bird species are worth your awe and wonder, no bird watching experience is complete without the sight of a hummingbird glimmering under the sun and sucking nectar from a flower. To accomplish that, most bird enthusiasts set out attractive feeders in the open for the birds to find. However, a man ditched the ordinary and got creative with his way of feeding hummingbirds while ensuring he also got the closest view possible. On Facebook, The National Desk (@TND) shared a popular video showing a man decked with flowers on his glasses, and it is inspiring the internet.

Sword-billed hummingbird. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ondrej Prosicky)

Man feeds hummingbirds with his glasses

Hummingbird in flight at a feeder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images |Jim Thomas)

Hummingbirds start looking for nectar-loaded feeders, come spring. One man from Lyons, Colorado, dedicated himself to the experience and observed these tiny helicopters from up close with a new spin on the hummingbird feeders. He attached three mini feeders to his glasses and patiently waited for the birds to arrive. Within moments, the Colorado man was surrounded by a flock of hummingbirds sucking nectar out of his spectacles while he stood as still as a pole. The birds flapped around his head with a sharp, stinging sound, consuming the scene.

Though he did not move, the man blinked and held his camera while the hummingbirds seemed unbothered. His glasses were taken over by about five hummingbirds, some even perched on the mini feeders to drink the sweet nectar it was filled with. The man’s immersive experience was rather inspiring for people. The video amassed 100,000 views, and several viewers cheered his feat in the comments.

"That is so cool, I love hummingbirds. I look out my window all the time to see if they're there drinking water off the feeder," cheered @EvelynHerreraSchaff and @MickiSenn said, "Yes, I've seen some similar, and I just need to remember to get some. These are freaking awesome, I could sit out under the feeder and wait for my head to get buzzed." Some viewers were too wary about the hummingbirds being so close. "I'd love to have them close, but not that close to my eyes. You could get poked by a long break if you're not careful!" warned @AliciaCapp.

Factors that attract hummingbirds

As mentioned before, attracting hummingbirds is not rocket science but does require some effort. Hummingbird feeders, which are readily available in the market, are the best way to invite these beautiful birds to your yard or garden. To increase the probability, it is suggested to multiply the number of nectar feeders and also reduce competition from aggressive male hummers, per Birdwatching Daily. Although your work is not done here as the feeders need to be maintained, cleaned, and refilled regularly to ensure the well-being of the hummingbird community.

In addition to nectar, hummingbirds also need water for survival. Therefore, a shallow birdbath or fountain can prove beneficial for them to bathe and drink from. The birdbath or fountain must be appropriately sized for hummingbirds; otherwise, it may risk drowning. Finally, the right environment is all that a bird needs to regularly visit a feeding spot. Birds are skittish creatures and would flee at the slightest hint of risk. Hummingbirds, while they are pretty brave, will not revisit a feeder if they do not enjoy the food or environment it is set in. It is best to tuck in a hummingbird feeder amongst colorful blooms and plants to mimic their natural environment. @spencerstaley6984 once went viral for his uniquely designed feeder helmet.

