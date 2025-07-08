Walmart Has a Rechargeable Hummingbird Feeder With a Camera — and It Can Identify 150 Species

The AI detection algorithm of this bird cam has customers saying it's a blast to receive hundreds of chirpy notifications.

Hummingbirds are oceans of glittering jewels, from sapphire yellows to royal purples and emerald greens. A study published in Communications Biology revealed that hummingbirds feature such a magical array of colors that human eyes can’t comprehend. Birdfy’s Hum Feeder with a camera enables birders to capture their poetic beauty in their phones while keeping them charmed with the nectar.

An iridescent-throated hummingbird perched on a flower port of the bird feeder (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Gerard Suvet)

Tons of hummingbird stories

Gorgeous bird perched on a red-colored feeder (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | )Kayla Warner

Available on Walmart at $109.89, the hummingbird feeder has been the subject of zillions of interesting stories that customers have shared from across the country. Hayes, a 77-year-old person, received this feeder as a Christmas gift. Within just 10 minutes of setup, they spotted their first hummingbird. Charles, on the other side, has captured only ruby-throated ones but is hopeful that other species will also arrive. Mark says, ever since they got this feeder, their mother watches hummingbird videos more than TV shows. Many say that hummingbirds in their area can’t resist this “VIP nectar bar,” and they can’t resist the plethora of features it offers. A modern design, to begin with.

Reliable modern design

Birdfy Hum Feeder with camera (Image Source: Birdfy

The simple yet sleek hummingbird feeder comes with a perch tray where birds can sit and drink. Attached to the bottom are two side-swivel feeding ports designed like flower sculptures to attract hummingbirds. The colors white and red add another layer of attraction for these red-sensitive birds. Filling the nectar is easy too. All you need to do is detach the white camera, fill the red tray with the nectar, and reattach it. The leak-proof nectar bowl has a capacity of 14 fl oz. There's also an ant trap.

Birdcam Ruby

Colorful pair of birds on a bird camera feeder in a garden. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lagumatic Photo)

The 2MP HD camera of Birdfy’s bird feeder is the jewel in the crown. Sharp focus, quick Bluetooth pairing, and adjustable night vision are just three of the factors why you can’t make this birdcam ideal if you need to watch your hummingbirds up close. “Love this! See your hummingbirds up close. Amazing price for all it does. Download the app and you're good to go,” a customer named Karen said in a review. Ford added, “My family is thrilled with this feeder. It performs exactly as advertised with amazing video quality and crystal-clear images.”

Long-lasting power batteries

Senior man watching birds on birdfeeder through binoculars from chair (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Backyard Production)

The feeder-bird cam combo is equipped with rechargeable 9000 mAh built-in batteries that support Type-C charging. Once the batteries are fully charged, the camera can remain functional for up to 2 months with about 20 videos per day. It is also compatible with a solar panel, although a solar panel is not included in the package. “Hummingbirds and orioles are both attracted to it, and the battery lasts longer than expected,” wrote Martinez.

AI recognition of 150+ bird species

Fabulous hummingbird drinking nectar from an orange flower (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Dulcey Lima)

“Ruby-throated hummingbird detected by Birdfy Hum Ruby at 11:04 am.” This is a sample notification you’ll receive when a bird guest arrives at your feeder. Apart from real-time notifications, you’ll get access to a free cloud storage function that can save your videos from the past 30 days. You can also subscribe to paid plans to browse and download frame-worthy clips anytime, anywhere. Additionally, each month, you’ll receive a monthly Birdfy feeder roundup that will tell you how many birds you received this month. Interaction with Birdfy’s in-app community is just another bonus.

Mother and daughter watching birds in their phone (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Triloks)

Graham, a customer, shared that they have a cabin a few hours from home, and they wanted to watch the hummingbirds there. This feeder came as a pleasant surprise. “The video quality is good, and the camera is sensitive to motion. We have so many birds that I often have to snooze notifications. It's been a blast,” Graham exclaimed.

