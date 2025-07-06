This Simple Expert-Approved Method Can Help Prevent Mold in Your Hummingbird Feeders

Exposure to mold is dangerous for hummingbirds and could deter them from revisiting your garden in spring.

The secret to attracting hummingbirds to your yard is nectar. The little helicopters like to feast on sugary water that many bird feeders and homeowners like to put out for them, and enjoy the sight from a distance. However, anything sugary combined with warmer climates is likely to either ferment or facilitate mold growth. When putting out food for the precious hummingbirds, it is crucial to ensure the best interests of the birds and avoid common mistakes. Black mold can be highly dangerous for hummingbirds eating from the moldy feeder and can threaten the health of an entire community. Taking responsibility and maintaining the hygiene of the bird feeders should be a priority. Experts at Homes & Gardens have chimed in with guidance on how to prevent mold.

A flock of birds on a hummingbird feeder.(Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Carlos Luis Camacho Photographs)

Prevent black mold in bird feeders

Sword-billed hummingbird is sitting on a man's hand to sip the nectar from the feeder. (Representative Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Rodrigo Kristensen)

As done with most household items, feeders must be emptied out and cleaned thoroughly to remove the mold growth in the bird feeders. Ben Team, an environmental educator and former executive director of a nature reserve, said, “To avoid mold developing in the future, be sure to empty, clean, and refill your hummingbird feeder regularly – at least once per week in cool weather and every few days when the temperatures are high.” Hanging feeders in shaded areas will also slow down the fermentation process. Moreover, homemade nectar should be made using the proper ratio without adding dyes, honey, or other artificial sweeteners besides refined white sugar.

Annas Hummingbird feeding.(Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Jedlovec)

For bird enthusiasts or feeders with busy schedules, it is best to plant native spring flowers and trees that attract the hummingbirds. Red is the most attractive color to hummingbirds and could be used as an alternative to bird feeders, and prevent potential harm due to poor maintenance. Additionally, infections and poor hygiene will discourage the birds from visiting the birdfeeder again. Hence, for the beautiful birds reappear and suck nectar from the birdfeeders at your home, ensure they are clean.

Clean up the mold from a birdfeeder

Hummingbirds perched on a red feeder (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Pica Cordoba Beard)

Yaron Lief, the president of Orange Restoration San Diego, a mold-remediation expert, said emptying the feeder completely is a good start to begin the cleaning process. Rinse it with hot water and soak it in a solution of vinegar and water to completely eradicate the mold remnants. Finally, scrub the surfaces with a brush. “Pay special attention to small crevices and feeding ports,” he advised. Soap and bleach are not recommended for cleaning, as any residue may prove to be toxic for the birds. The team explained that mold can cause serious health concerns for hummingbirds, like candidiasis, a fatal infection that makes their tongues swell and obstruct eating.

It is worth stating that mold poses an exposure risk to all organisms, even causing allergic reactions in humans. Charlie Leduc, a mold expert, suggests wearing disposable nitrile gloves when dealing with mold growth. “Mold can be a dermal irritant, especially for those with compromised immune systems, or allergies to mold and shellfish,” he said. According to the Cleveland Clinic, black mold can cause severe health issues like respiratory problems, trigger allergic reactions, and, in severe cases, lead to mold poisoning. It generally grows and thrives in materials or environments with cellulose, like wood, paper products, and even drywall. On YouTube, Hummingbird Spot shared a few cleaning tips.

