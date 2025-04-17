Gardener Reveals One Simple Trick To Attract Hummingbirds Into Your Garden: ‘If You Use...'

One of the important tips that gardening enthusiasts must follow is to change the water in the hummingbird feeder regularly.

Hummingbirds are flying jewels. As their iridescent throats shimmer like gemstones and their streamlined bodies soar into surreal plumages, the camera sensors of all the bird photographers become animated with flamboyant color palettes. Some are ruby-throated; some are black-chinned. Some are buff-tailed, while some are green-crowned, cinnamon-toned, or emerald-bellied. The hummingbird family features numerous varieties. But if there’s something that all of them love in their lives, it's flowers. Hummingbirds are fondly referred to as the “birds who kiss flowers.” Their love affair with flowers, especially red flowers, goes way beyond just an attraction of the eye.

Master gardener shares tips for attracting hummingbirds in your garden (Image Source: TikTok | @gardeninggrant)

For a hummer, a flower is the essence of its life, the source that will quench its thirst. When it touches a flower, it holds out its long tongue and sticks it into the floral disk, sipping sweet nectar while kissing the petals all the while. As spring is around the corner, flowers can bloom in ways which is not possible in other seasons. This offers a brilliant opportunity to attract and invite some vivid flocks of hummingbirds into your yard or garden. Grant (@gardeninggrant), a gardener from Toronto, recently shared a TikTok video highlighting some tips and the names of the best flowers that can help you make your birding space a hummingbird haven.

Beautiful hummingbird kissing a flower and sipping its nectar (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Djalma Paiva Armelin)

“This is what you're gonna do if you want hummingbirds in your garden this year,” Grant told the viewers while flashing the orange sherbet nail polish on his fingernails. He said there are two things he wanted to share about these glorious, iridescent, feathery friends. One, he said, hummingbirds are “so cute.” Second, “80% of the hummingbird diet is insects. So if you use any pesticides, they ain't coming to your house. If you want to attract them with plants, here're a few [ways] that will do the trick.”

Coming to the selection of flowers, go for bright, lively colors. Hummingbirds, Grant explained, are “attracted to bright colors and tubular flowers.” He suggested that gardeners plant flowers like “northern bush honeysuckle,” which has long yellow flowers, red columbine, or cardinal flowers. Continuing, he shared some other flower options that are great choices for attracting these long-billed birdies. “Red bee balm is a great choice. Also, a nice Hissop butterfly, milkweed, foxgloves, beard tongue, burgundy, and pale purple cornflower. In terms of annuals, they are also really attracted to my blue salvia [Azure blue sage].” Concluding the video, he spilled another valuable tip for the viewers. “If you're putting on a hummingbird feeder, change the water regularly,” suggested the gardener.

Hundreds of people resonated with Grant’s advice. Many of them flocked to the comments section to share personal stories of attracting hummingbirds in their garden. Many of them shared even more hacks and tips to invite the birds into their home. One tip, for instance, came from @shannonvary, who said, “Don't put red dye in your nectar.” Several TikTok users offered additional suggestions to add to the list of flowers shared by Grant in the video. “They love crocosmia,” said @dahlia42. @daisygirl68 suggested, “Red Mandevilla works well also. I plant it every year and get hummingbirds in Michigan.”

You can follow Grant (@gardeninggrant) on TikTok for gardening tips and hacks.