Wildlife Expert Reveals the Right Way to Mimic Nectar When Filling Up Your Hummingbird Feeders

Being a park ranger, the expert credits his mental well-being and happy life to hummingbirds and loves caring for them.

When a park ranger found himself struggling with depression, a reconnection with nature was what came as a healing for him. James Manzolilo, who goes by @hum.daddy on TikTok, found new hope in life after a brave hummingbird approached him. The TikTok user, who works as a park ranger in California, was trying to cope with the loss of his grandmother and his aunt’s death. He hit rock bottom, unable to find the motivation to lead a happy and healthy life again. Until this tiny bird fluttered into his balcony for a brief moment of interaction.

James Manzolillo attracts hummingbirds with his costumes. (Image Source: TikTok | @hum.daddy)

Something shifted within Mazolilo then. Ever since, he has dedicated all his free time and social media accounts to the upkeep and well-being of hummingbirds, and the internet loves it. He also shared the right way to whip up fresh nectar at home, as reported by Newsweek. Manzolilo does not refrain from dressing up in strangely colorful props and costumes to attract the birds and feed them his homemade nectar. Speaking of how he started his journey, Manzolilo said, “What I like most about hummingbirds is how bold and brave they can be despite their very small size. They give me the inspiration to be bold in life, and to not be afraid.”

Two Humming Birds. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Harrison Haines)

To mimic the flower nectar that hummingbirds like to feed on, the wildlife expert said, “Hummingbirds eat flower nectar, which can be mimicked by mixing four cups of water with one cup of white granulated sugar. It has to be white granulated sugar only!” The tiny creatures can feed on nectar up to double their body weight. “They can also eat over 1,000 insects a day,” he added. In several of his viral videos, with over 10 million views, the park ranger dresses up as flowers and gets the closest view of the beautiful birds.

Focus Photography of Green Hummingbird (Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

In his most popular clip with 11.4 million views, Manzolilo donned a red costume with a headgear consisting of multiple flower-shaped features. He propped the hummingbird feeder in between, almost tricking the birds from realizing he was a living human. Soon as he pours some nectar into the feeder, two hummingbirds fly in to suck in the nectar. In another, he dressed as Snow White. He showcased his earrings, which were actually tiny bird feeders. In no time, a bird flew in, fearless of his presence, and enjoyed some nectar.

After he endured the loss of his relatives, the creator was left “in a really low place.” However, the fleeting moment when a hummingbird flew in reminded him that he could still feel “happiness, that I was still alive,” he said. As a kid, Manzolilo had always been an animal lover, cutting out their pictures from magazines to play with for hours. Then, he began working as an animal rehabilitation technician, where he helped injured animals recover and lead a healthy life. Now, the wildlife fanatic works as a park ranger in Oakland, which he recognizes to be a blessing to get paid to spend time and advocate for nature.

You can follow @hum.daddy on TikTok for more videos.