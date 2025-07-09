Walmart Has a Floral Feeder That Not Only Attracts Hummingbirds but Also Offers a Resting Space

Coming in a palette of nature's eye-catching colors, the bird feeder is a perfect bistro bar for your nectar-seeking visitors.

For a long time, it was believed that as long as there were flowers on Earth, they would be surrounded by hummingbirds. So, the next time you see a hummingbird immersed in the petals of a flower, slurping sweet nectar, know that it’s not just a bird feeding its hungry belly. It’s a love story. The Pioneer Woman by Ree beautifully captures this eternal love affair in its floral glass bird feeder, which is selling like hotcakes these days. You can buy it on Walmart for just $13.97.

Artistic and functional design

Ree's floral glass hummingbird feeder with flower ports and capacitous nectar bowl (Image Source: Walmart)

Crafted in glass, plastic, and steel, the feeder is painted with a patchwork of vivid colors that mimic the colorful aesthetics of hummingbirds. It’s an entire palette of nature’s colors, including oranges, pinks, reds, and greens. Feeding ports, too, are sculpted like red flowers, which will attract hummingbirds, making them dip their beaks and lap their tongues to enjoy the sugary carbohydrate-rich meal. KareninCalifornia shared that “the birds went right to this floral design even before I was able to hang it.”

Ree's floral glass hummingbird feeder with flower ports and capacious nectar bowl (Image Source: Walmart)

But the feeder isn’t all aesthetics. It is also practical and operational. A built-in perch ring allows multiple hummingbirds to perch, socialize, and sip nectar at the same time. “This hummingbird feeder is perfect to bring these small birds in. We enjoy watching them as they feed. This feeder has a perch so they can actually land and feed, which we have seen them do. Going to get a few more to put around the back yard/patio. Can't wait for spring,” said Tony G in a review.

Easy feeding

Ree's floral glass hummingbird feeder with flower ports and a capacacious nectar bowl (Image Source: Walmart)

Everyone knows that feeding hummingbirds is a gladdening experience. But with this feeder, it is super easy too. Six flexible, lifelike flower ports come with leak-free fitting for maximum feeding comfort. The nectar bowl can hold up to 20 ounces of nectar, which means your hummingbirds will leave the feeder fulfilled and satisfied for longer. The built-in ant trap will prevent ants from reaching and contaminating the nectar. “Very pretty hummingbird feeder. It took a little while for the hummingbirds to come to it, but now they are all over it. It's one of the only hummingbird feeders that has more than one feeder at the same time,” a customer named Carolynn wrote in a review.

Effortless cleaning

Ree's floral glass hummingbird feeder with flower ports and a capacacious nectar bowl (Image Source: Walmart)

If you imagine struggling to make your cleaning brush or scrubber reach a difficult nook inside the glass bottle of the feeder, wipe that image from your head. All of its parts, from the two-part base system and removable flower ports, are detachable. Each time, you need to give your feeder a thorough scrub and disassemble the parts, and it’s as simple as a straight line. “The jar is made of glass, so it will make cleaning [the bird feeder] easy. I also like the size of the bottle. The base is a metal type with rubber-like flowers. The base comes apart easily, so cleaning up on this is also easy,” described Lilac.

