Amazon Has a Fly-Through Bird Feeder Adorned in Colorful Glass Mosaic — It Costs Less Than $20

The jewel-like bird feeder comes with a protective perch where birds can sit, relax, and enjoy their meal.

Birds are cheerful creatures that adorn our gardens with their colorful plumages and chirpy sounds. People try to invite these feathery friends by offering them food in bird feeders. However, unless this food is served in clean spaces, birds do not prefer grabbing them, no matter how appetizing. All they look for is a feeder that is pleasing to their eye and appetizing to their soul. Backyard Expressions' Hanging Glass Mosaic Bird Feeder does the job. The flashy feeder has one cardinal couple obsessed with it, as they visit it regularly for food, as an Amazon customer said in a review.

Red-breasted Nuthatch Flying From Bird Feeder In Oregon (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | GarysFRP)

In another review, a man named Paul C shared the story of gifting the same feeder to his wife. Paul’s wife had an apple-shaped bird feeder. The feeder, however, was starting to fall apart. They needed a new one with a covered feeding compartment so the arriving birds could feed even when it was raining. He kept an eye out for such a feeder, and when he finally stumbled upon this one by Backyard Birds, he placed an order instantly. As her wife unboxed the package, she literally gasped, "It's so pretty!" It seemed perfect for her menagerie of critter feeders.

Glass mosaic design

Backyard Expressions' mosaic glass bird feeder for small to medium sized birds (Image Source: Amazon)

Much like the stained glass palaces of medieval kings and queens, this feeder is bejewelled with flower-shaped chips of multicolored glass. Bright reds, vivid blues, royal purples, golden oranges, and mighty yellows. Each colored glass petal stands out from the white-colored body, which is shaped like a bulbous donut or a large-sized bagel, as customers described it. When these tiny embellishments of colorful glass catch light, they cast surreal nature patterns that will attract feathered guests into your yard.

Backyard Expressions' mosaic glass bird feeder for small to medium sized birds (Image Source: Amazon)

The feeder comes in a wide range of designs and color options, including red, mosaic, white floral, and red-white-blue combo. Each variety is available at a hefty bargain price of $19.60 on Amazon. “I love this simple little bird feeder! It’s so sparkly and so incredibly well made. I love the little glass mosaic style,” exclaimed DaBomb.

Sturdy tempered glass construction

Backyard Expressions' mosaic glass bird feeder for small to medium sized birds (Image Source: Amazon)

The artist-style feeder is crafted from tempered glass, which means it offers a sturdy defense against different weather conditions, from rain to storms. The glass is durable and long-lasting. The capacity is generous, so you can feed multiple birds at once. And it seems many birds across the US are already addicted to it. “The birds love it! And the rain doesn't affect the seeds. Love the colors and the sparkles with the sun rays,” shared Milagros.

Additional features

Backyard Expressions' mosaic glass bird feeder for small to medium-sized birds (Image Source: Amazon)

Customers say the feeder comes with a built-in hanging strap, a wire hanger, and a drainage hole. A twisted metal with a loop at the end ensures that it is easy to hang and will not tumble or plummet in case the wind is too strong or a squirrel tries to make a leap upon it.

