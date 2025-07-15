Etsy Has Colorful Poppy Stake Feeders Made of Recycled Glass That Attracts Birds and Pollinators

Coming in a variety of bright color palettes, the feeding bowls are designed to resemble pretty poppy flowers in your garden.

Everything in nature mirrors and projects itself in the outer world, including its color. Birds, for instance, are attracted to the colors that mirror the tones of their own plumages. Like Zodiac signs, each color holds a magnetic spectrum that makes a certain feathered creature intoxicated with irresistible attraction. Lately, a glass-made bird feeder is trending on Etsy for its sweeping range of color options.

Recycled glass bird feeder in Cobalt blue color (Image Source: Etsy)

Wide range of color options

Recycled glass bird feeder available in a variety of bright colors (Image Source: Etsy)

Install a "ruby red" feeder and invite a flock of hummingbirds. This feeder will remind them of sprays of red hibiscus and peonies, and they love to sip nectar from anything red. Clusters of purple lavender or pinkish bellflowers will make those black-capped chickadees dive-bomb to nibble some seeds. For orioles, the color orange holds the most gravity. A flock of orioles migrating South will stop in their flight and make a beeline towards treetops if they spot a bed of orange-colored lantanas, trumpet vines, or lion’s tails below, per ChirpForBirds. The biggest highlight is that it is available in such diverse colors that will remind you of stained glass paintings

A bird sitting on a stacked bird feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

Ashley Blaire bought one of these feeders in “bluebird blue” color for their bird-loving dad. Anusree Chatterjee, who bought one of the same color, shared that the “colors stand out.” Jennifer Beksel said the feeder adds a bright “pop” of color to their flower bed. Leslie, on the other hand, bought a lime green feeder. Another birder shared that the feeder cup looks surreal as it casts iridescent patterns as the Sun changes positions in the sky. Overall, the feeder comes with oodles of color options, including transparent clear, transparent lime. In the solid color variety, there is yellow, bluebird blue, ruby red, oriole orange, and cobalt blue.

Sturdy recycled glass dish

Recycled glass bird feeder available in a variety of bright colors (Image Source: Etsy)

Manufactured by MosaicBirdsCo, the feeder consists of a colored glass bowl mounted on a stick that is resistant to rust. The recycled glass material offers prolonged durability to the feeder, which means your birds will be able to dine even on the hottest of days. “Nice little feeder/waterer, good to stick in a garden area with lots of flowers. Glass does get really hot in the sun, so might want to use it for feed rather than water if our spot is sunny - water gets very warm,” said LucsMom.

Cute bird perched on a blue glass feeder (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mirror Image)

Sharen Wilson wrote, “These cups are so nice and very sturdy. I really like that the sticks can be joined to set the cup at three different heights. I purchased three for water and varied birdseed near my large bird feeder. They are very attractive and add a nice accent to my front yard.”

Multi-functional

Squirrel nibbling seeds from the recycled glass bird feeder (Image Source: Etsy)

Many people tend to repurpose this feeder according to what they need in their garden. Leslie, for instance, used her lime-colored feeder as a water dish for the pollinating bees. Wendy filled hers up with peanuts to feed her blue jay guests. Erika Atkins installed it as a puddler in her butterfly garden. Bobbi Latham, on the other side, loaded it up with grape jelly to feed her oriole visitors.

Recycled glass bird feeder available in a variety of bright colors (Image Source: Etsy)

The package includes silicone washers and galvanized screws for quick and easy installation. Plus, the feeder’s portable design makes it equally ideal for places like flower pots, flowering beds, and planters. Whether or not you are looking to use it as a bird feeder, it makes up a florid addition to your garden decoration without being too flashy to the eye.

Tremendous capacity

The feeder’s cup is neither too small nor too big, just the size of a voluminous flower. But as per customer reviews, it holds just the right capacity that is required to feed the bird guests. “One cup capacity is ideal, I feel, as it can be refilled with fresh feed occasionally,” said Chatterjee. Many of them use it to serve mealworms, succulent fruit, or sweet jelly in their birdie buffets.

More on Green Matters

Amazon Has a Window Bird Feeder That Has Shoppers Hooked on Birdwatching — Even Their Cats Love It

Walmart Has a Floral Feeder That Not Only Attracts Hummingbirds but Also Offers a Resting Space

Amazon Is Selling a Smart Bird Feeder With Camera That Identifies Over 5,000 Bird Species Instantly