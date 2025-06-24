Aldi’s $10 Bird Bath Comes With a Clever Design to Attract More Birds to Your Garden This Summer

Aldi's stores have drawn interest from bird enthusiasts with their latest marked-down bird bath with bird figurines attached.

Every bird watcher’s dream is to witness the antics of their feathered visitors from the comfort of their home or balcony. The mere sight of a bird splashing and drinking from a bird bath you put out is somehow fulfilling and rewarding. To put that dream into execution, bird enthusiasts are now keeping an eye out for a $10 bird bath introduced by Aldi that will go on sale from the 18th of June, per Tom’s Guide. The impressive design of the bird bath and a mount that comes with the package makes it the latest hot deal at Aldi’s, and people are lining up at the store to get their hands on it.

Greenfinch (Chloris chloris), female drinking water from a bird bath. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | imageBROKER/Frank Sommariva)

Aldi’s $10 bird bath

The Belavi Bird Drinking Trough is priced at only $9.99 at Aldi’s stores, as shown on the product page. The affordable price tag and ingenious design provide an opportunity for every bird enthusiast to finally realize their longtime desire to give something to the local bird community. A bird bath is more than just a spot for birds to drink and bathe; it serves as a safe space for the local wildlife to rejuvenate amidst the summer heat. Every homeowner or gardener with a bird bath could attest to the increased activity from birds and other wildlife soon after it is installed. Plus, it is a great pastime for bird watchers and nature lovers.

Two variants of Belavi bird bath sold at Aldi's. (Image Source: Aldi's website)

Aldi’s bird bath is particularly ideal for anyone not looking to burn a hole in their pocket in their pursuit of bird watching. The trough comes in two designs, one with the classic earthy variant that features two little concrete birds perched on the edge, while the other lime green variant features two frogs. Both are sold at $10 each. The bird bath comes with an attachment that allows it to be mounted on a railing, table, or other structures securely and eliminates the risk of it falling apart.

Attract more birds to your yard

Birds enjoying bathtime in an elevated bird bath (Representative Image Source: Unsplash | Dan Loran)

The first and foremost advantage of bird baths is that they will surely attract more birds to your yard or garden. In the summer seasons, birds look for places to land near water sources and enjoy a good splash. So, a bird bath is a good investment for enthusiasts. Moreover, the elevation provided by the bird bath installations protects them from predators like cats or foxes waiting to pounce on them. It is also important to keep the bird bath clean and hygienic so that it will not predispose the local birds to disease and poor health, per Kennedy Wild. Birds preen their feathers using a natural oil in their preen gland to coat their feathers. This oil coating strengthens their feathers for flight and also keeps them water-resistant during rain.

The probability of attracting more birds can be increased by putting out a bird feeder alongside the bath for the birds to feed on after a fresh bath. However, this further comes with responsibility as birds cannot be fed anything that’s been cooked at home. More so, bird feed ranges throughout bird species. Hummingbirds feed on nectar, which can be prepared at home, while other bird species would enjoy a blend of seeds and some fruits. Chocolate, bread, and milk are some of the regular kitchen products that do not work for birds and must be avoided at all costs. Melissa Penney, a bird enthusiast, shared how to pick the right bird bath for your garden on the CBC News YouTube channel.