Experts Were Asked What They Use to Clean Bird Feeders — and They All Had the Same Answer

An unclean bird feeder can become a breeding ground for a variety of diseases and infections in your bird guests.

Birds are sloppy eaters. They cling to the perch of the bird feeder and use their pointy beaks to burst open the nuts, scattering the cracked hulls everywhere. Hummingbirds spill nectar from time to time. If all this mess isn’t enough, these winged critters have the bad habit of pooping while they eat. These ugly horrors are the reason why many bird lovers are skeptical about setting up a bird feeder in the first place. Thankfully, cleaning a feeder isn’t as Herculean as it sounds. In conversation with The Spruce, many experts unanimously agreed that a pantry staple can turn your feeder spic-and-span.

Cardinal on a feeder in Texas backyard (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Yong)

The predicament of poop

A flock of birds on a hummingbird feeder.(Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Carlos Luis Camacho Photographs)

u/ThisIsMyLanyard, a birder took to Reddit to ask whether they’d need to grapple with the “bird poop” if they set up a bird feeder. Fellow birds responded by saying that although there are ways to reduce the mess birds create on their feeder, cleaning is something that is inevitable. “No mess is the way to go, but they'll still be some clean up,” said u/TravelingChick. Besides, experts say that cleaning is not just for the aesthetics, but also for fostering a safe feeding environment for the bird visitors.

"Regular cleaning also keeps the seed fresh and appealing, encouraging healthy foraging behavior and ensuring the safety of wild bird visitors," Monika Sangar, founder of Prego Dalliance Sanctuary, told The Spruce. While there are dozens of ingredients birders can employ to scrub their feeders clean, she endorsed “distilled white vinegar.”

Diseases caused by unhygienic bird feeders

Senior man tending to the bird feeder in his backyard (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | The Good Brigade)

Salmonella is an infectious bird disease that spreads from bird poop. The crusted-eye disease called conjunctivitis spreads when a house finch rubs its body against the feeder’s perch or sticks its beak inside the feeder hole. There are tons of conditions that can infect the bird guests, unless the feeder is given a thorough cleaning, per Wilderness Awareness. This is where vinegar plays a vital role in reviving the animation of the feeder with its chemical magic. "Vinegar is a natural, non-toxic disinfectant that effectively kills many bacteria and fungi without leaving behind harmful residues," explained Sangar.

How to clean your feeder with vinegar?

Bottles of vinegar (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Michelle Garrett)

The first step, according to Sangar, is inspection. Take the time to inspect the bird feeder. “Look for cracks that may be causing leaks, mold, and other issues, and discard the bird feeder if you notice significant damage,” The Spruce explains. It is even better if you disassemble the feeder to inspect every cranny to see if it needs deep cleaning.

Hummingbirds perched on a red feeder (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Newman)

Once you’re certain that the feeder indeed needs a good cleanse, use a cloth dipped in warm water and soap to brush away the dirt, grime, grit, and crumbs of spilled food. Soak the feeder in a vinegar solution and rinse it with water. Let the feeder out to dry in the Sun. For long-term results, keep an eye on the feeder regularly. While you can’t stop the bird guests from making the mess, you can train your birder mind how best to manage and clean that mess.

More on Green Matters

Experts Explain How To Clean Bird Feeders The Right Way And Keep Them Safe During Nesting Season

Bird Conservationists Reveal 3 Important Steps People Must Follow to Keep Bird Feeders Disease-Free

Experts Warn Birdkeepers to Never Use Soap to Clean Bird Baths: ‘If You Don’t Take...’