Wildlife Expert Reveals Little-Known Warning Signs That Tell if Your Bird Feeder Poses Disease Risks

Birdfeeders may often become the point of transmission for avian diseases risking the health of entire bird populations.

A bird conservation charity has issued a stark warning about bird feeders spreading deadly diseases in birds. Homeowners and gardeners set out bird feeders as a token of kindness or to help the local bird population. The well-meaning initiative does demand more effort and attention than is often given. Gardeners are now being advised to closely monitor the birds visiting the feeders and look for signs that indicate disease spread. While common signs like changes in droppings and unusual behavior in birds are known, gardeners are urged to keep an eye out for the little-known warning signs for avian diseases, as reported by the Daily Express.

Uncommon signs of avian diseases

Bird perched on a feeder filled with seeds and nuts (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds & Wildlife Conservation Charity warned bird feeders could be potentially spreading finch trichomonosis, an avian disease that affects the tissues in a bird’s mouth, throat, and esophagus. The aftermath of the disease spread has led to a decline in greenfinch numbers as the disease obstructs birds from eating and breathing. A wildlife expert, Richard Green, who works with Kennedy Wild Bird Food & Pet Supplies, asserted the importance of maintaining hygiene efficiently and consistently to lower the risk of diseases in birds. He called attention to the little-known early signs of disease near a feeder.

One pigeon standing outside on a dirty window pane. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ivana Vasilj)

"If you notice any signs of disease in the birds around your feeder, it’s important to clean and remove the feeder for at least two weeks to prevent further transmission,” the expert shared. Hence, busy feeders should be cleaned every two to three seed refills. Secondly, bird feeders that are damp or dirty are breeding grounds for fungi and bacteria. Gardeners should keep a close eye on mold growth or excessive droppings near the feeder. “These are clear signs that your feeder is at risk of spreading disease," Green advised. Moreover, wet birdseed should always be replaced. Old food lying on the ground will allow microbial communities to thrive and risk the health of birds.

While peak bird action is enjoyable, overcrowding in bird feeders is not recommended. Birds fighting for space and bird feed have a higher chance of transmitting illnesses through parasites like lice, ticks, and mites. To prevent that, consider spreading out the feed across more than one bird feeder, allowing the birds ample space for peaceful feeding. Feeding birds is a great activity, but it should be done only in the best interest of the birds rather than for personal gratification. For people who cannot maintain or regularly clean the feeders, it is best to opt for alternative ways of feeding birds, the expert hinted.

Avoid flat bird feeders

Birds feasting on seeds. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Ali Majdfar)

In addition to all the uncommon signs, certain feeders also do not work well to protect birds from disease transmission. To ensure gardeners are being extra cautious about their bird feeders, the RSPB also has a few safety measures. The charity discouraged the use of flat-surfaced bird feeders like tables because of the ease of transmission from such feeders. Abiding by the same, the RSPB has withdrawn all flat bird feeders from their website.

“As a precautionary measure, whilst we await the findings of the review, we have suspended all our bird tables and related products, table mix and table mix extra, window feeders and feeder guardians with trays, from sale,” the RSPB told customers, per Ideal Home. Bird expert, Lucy Taylor of Vine House Farm, weighed in to suggest that garden birds eating from food on bird tables or ground trays carry a greater risk of being exposed to diseases. Bacteria like Salmonella and fungal infections like Aspergillosis can be lethal to birds. @TinthiaClemant shared a detailed video on avian conjunctivitis in house finches.

