Bird Conservationists Reveal 3 Important Steps People Must Follow to Keep Bird Feeders Disease-Free

Bird feeders are a charm to every home but a historic non-profit suggests a few measures to protect birds from disease spread.

Bird feeding is a noble hobby that saves declining bird populations. Although, it mostly helps in creating abundance amongst garden birds, feeding the avian visitors can bring peace and an opportunity for bird-watching and photography. In contrast to their skittish nature, birds may not be very shy when it comes to food. So, humans tend to perch bird feeders around their homes to help out their chirpy friends. The National Audubon Society, as much as it appreciates the efforts, recommends a few best practices for the feeders to be safe and disease-free for the birds. The non-profit environmental organization has been dedicated to the conservation of birds and their habitats since 1905 and is one of the oldest organizations in the domain, per their official site.

Close-up of two children filling a bird feeder with bird seed in a domestic garden in springtime. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Elva Etienne)

Regular clean up

A woman refills her bird feeders after cleaning them up. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Lucentius)

To avoid the spread of diseases, bird feeders and baths must be cleaned every two weeks, per Project FeederWatch, a joint effort by the Cornell Lab of Ornithology and Birds Canada. The National Wildlife Health Center suggests washing the materials with water and bleach in a ratio of 9:1. Moreover, any debris like feces or food residues must be removed before washing the feeder. It is advised that the feeder is completely dry before hooking it back up outside. The frequency of cleaning should be increased in case of diseases. New feeder models can now be cleaned in the dishwasher whereas the older ones require a weak bleach solution, per the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service. In particular, hummingbird feeders need to be cleaned every 3 to 5 days.

Hygiene around the feeder

A squirrel trying to steal food from a bird feeder. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Blewulis)

While cleaning the bird feeder might seem like the most important task, keeping its surroundings clean is also crucial. The fact that birds poop frequently makes it a responsibility to keep the surroundings hygienic. Otherwise, the droppings could become a breeding ground for diseases. Also, the leftover seed shells are required to be collected and dumped accordingly, per Project FeederWatch. Failure of this may invite rodents and other predators and spread diseases. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service advises putting up feeders at least three feet away from reflective windows or covering them up with screenings to protect the birds from crashing into them. Research suggests that windows within 15 to 30 feet of a feeder are a hazard that causes bird strike risk.

The more the merrier

Man putting food for the birds in their feeders. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Westend61)

Too many birds fighting for a spot on one feeder can be a problem. Therefore, adding a few more to the mix can lower the risk of concentration on one feeder and further maintain a healthy environment, free from diseases. The National Wildlife Health Center advised that spreading out the feeders can prevent a sick bird from contaminating other birds. It is essential to be mindful and aware of the birds that regularly visit. If a sick bird is in presence, one should immediately disperse them and remove the feeders to prevent disease spread.

HPAI H5N1 virus - 3d rendered image of highly pathogenic avian influenza. (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Koto feja)

These steps are quite essential for anyone having a bird feeder in their backyard. Common diseases that birds can spread- like finch eye disease, bacterial infections, fungal infections, avian pox and avian flu can be averted. Nevertheless, feeding birds has significant effects on a bird’s life as it helps them survive harsh winters and long migrations. Besides that, it also makes up a fraction of the destruction of habitats caused by the mindless expansion of human settlements by clearing out forests and meadows.