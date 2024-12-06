How to Keep Your Birdfeeders Mold-Free This Winter — Bird Conservationists Weigh In

While these feathered friends visit your yard for a meal, it becomes critical to avail them of a feeder that is not moldy.

Watching and feeding birds is a spiritual experience, much like hugging a tree. People who love birding frequently find ways to care for the winged creatures - either by raising them as pets or by feeding them in the backyard through birdfeeders and birdbaths. But like rusty jewelry or dulled steel spoons, bird feeders tend to catch mold from the moisture in the air. Architectural and design expert, Rita Kueber unveils some efficient tips to deal with the unwanted mold and mildew that may invade your bird feeder, as per the House Digest.

The first and foremost thing, Kueber said, is to maintain a constant watch over the feeder. If the seeds in the feeder appear too clumpy, it implies that the container has excess moisture. Secondly, “To keep mold and mildew out of your feeder, you can use a device with a screen in the bottom, allowing condensation to drain out. If you think rain is getting into the feeder, add a plastic baffle to cover the top opening,” explained Kueber. Another way, she said, to help birds stay fed and healthy is to have several feeders in the yard rather than one large feeder to prevent overcrowding.

Her second tip is that the bird feeder should be cleaned regularly, every two to three weeks ideally. She also elaborated on the method. “To clean a bird feeder, remove all the food, fill a container or sink with water and dish soap, or make a solution of nine parts water to one part bleach. Allow the feeder to soak for a few minutes, ensuring all the parts have been submerged at some point. Scrub all surfaces with a stiff brush and rinse thoroughly. Let the feeder dry completely before filling it with fresh food.” The birder warned people to look out for black mold in hummingbird feeders which can reveal itself in the form of a lumpy cloudy nectar.

Above and beyond all advice, Kueber said that prevention of mold is always the best choice. Once the mold starts developing in the feeder bowl or container, it poses various risks to the birds’ health. A moldy feeder can cause potential illnesses in birds, such as aspergillosis, a respiratory ailment, avian trichomoniasis, a parasitic disease, and salmonella (a bacterial infection that can be fatal to birds), as per the Irish Examiner. Photographer Mark Teasdale (@marksgonepublic) posted a distressing sight of a sick bird that arrived to quench its thirst in his birdbath. These pictures reflected the significance of cleaning bird feeders so that those voiceless beings don't catch diseases.

This little guy one came to my birdbath this evening.

This is a reminder to CLEAN your bird feeders!!!!!



"Birds can become ill, however, from leftover bits of seeds and hulls that have become moldy or from droppings that have accumulated on and around feeders. Fluffed-up… pic.twitter.com/rIWxUuCc10 — Mark Teasdale ★ (@MarksGonePublic) August 24, 2023

In addition to these tips, bird lovers must act to prevent illness and spoiled food. The expert team at The Backyard Naturalist suggested checking the indoor food supply of nuts, seeds, and suet. It's possible that these foods have crossed their expiry dates and are no longer fresh. As moisture seeps in, it becomes easier for microbes to invade the territory and spread. Furthermore, Audubon New York suggests cleaning the debris or droppings that might have deposited under the feeders, because mold could burst from there too. Also, boiling and soaking the feeder in a solution of one part warm water and one part vinegar helps eradicate disease-causing germs. Simple efforts like these could create a huge difference in the lives of birds.