WATCH: A Whale Shark Approaches Divers in Galápagos. Then, Surprising Marine 'Entourage' Follows

Whale sharks are not just a species but a 'living ecosystem,' according to experts.

It must be a spectacle for the sea creatures whenever a whale shark—the largest fish in the sea—traverses through the water. Enticing enough to attract an array of smaller animals, who closely follow their pathway. Recently, researchers in Galápagos shared stunning underwater footage, revealing the massive entourage that travels alongside the world’s biggest fish. “Whale sharks are never really alone,” the Galápagos Citizen Science Scuba Dive Expeditions (@galapagossharkdiving) wrote on Instagram. “Scientists studying whale sharks in the Galápagos documented an entire community traveling with them — remoras, jacks, tuna, even sharks,” they added. The post revealed that the smaller ocean creatures follow whale sharks wherever they go. While some hitch a free ride, others hunt under their massive shadows. Then some benefit from the giant sea creature.

Video stills show smaller fish surrounding a whale shark in the ocean. (Image Source: Instagram | @galapagossharkdiving)

Even at their own cost, whale sharks are like catalysts for smaller creatures of the sea. “A whale shark isn’t just a species. It’s a living ecosystem,” the caption added. In a new study published in the Biodiversity Data Journal, researchers have accounted for the many species that are directly or indirectly associated with the whale sharks of Galapagos. The association was measured by a criterion: species that are within 32 feet of a whale shark and are moving in the same direction. Certain creatures even interact directly with the largest fish, almost as if they are boosting their association.

According to the study, bottlenose dolphins, silky sharks, Galápagos sharks, scalloped hammerheads, tiger sharks, remoras, yellowfin tuna, almaco jacks, and black jacks are some of the creatures that are dependent on the whale sharks, one way or another. “Moments like this reveal how deeply connected life in the ocean truly is,” says Galapagos Whale Shark Project researcher Jenny Green, as per Discover Wildlife. “When we protect species like whale sharks, we are safeguarding an entire ecosystem — and the countless unseen relationships that hold it together,” she added. In the footage shared by the agency, smaller sea creatures can be seen rubbing their skin against the rugged skin of a whale shark, perhaps to dislodge parasites from their bodies. Meanwhile, the giant fish swims and streamlines, undisturbed by the tiny ones dashing against it.

Whale shark with a satellite tag. (Image Source: Galápagos National Park Directorate)

In an earlier study, scientists studying whale sharks near Santa Maria Island in the Azores observed a similar dependence of smaller sea creatures, particularly tuna and bait balls. As part of the experiment, the team tagged a few dozen sharks and tuna fish to observe their behavior and association. “The more we learned about the behavior of these oceanic whale sharks, the more questions we had about the association with the tunas,” they said. “Just a couple of miles out, we see increasing bird action, then bait balls and lots of tuna, and finally our first whale shark of the season is there, under a massive bait ball and surrounded by tunas,” they added. The researchers found that while the smaller fish seek protection through the whale shark, the latter feed on the food that's associated with tuna.

Several small fish surround a whale shark in the ocean. (Image Source: Lindsey Lu | Galápagos Conservancy)

To put it simply, the research showed a co-dependent relationship between the smaller and the larger creatures of the sea. According to World Wildlife, whale sharks (Rhincodon typus) feed on plankton and travel large distances to find food. The discolored spots on their skin make them a standout apart from their massive size, as large as 60 feet.

