Pod of Killer Whales Swarmed a Small Boat in Antarctica. Then, They Started 'Spy-Hopping' Around It

Researchers come 'eye-to-eye with a killer whale' during their Antarctic expedition.

'Quit invading our territory, humans!' is perhaps what these killer whales thought when they spotted a boat in the Antarctic waters. A group of people aboard a small zodiac boat got surrounded by a few killer whales closely spying on the intrusion. Richard Sidey, one of the members of the team on the boat, took to social media to share the intense face-off between the orcas and the humans. "Eye to Eye with a Killer Whale in Antarctica," he captioned the Instagram post. In the video, the whales can be seen propping themselves above the sea level and closely inspecting the zodiac boat before heading back into the deep waters. According to Sidey, the "spy hoping" lasted for more than a minute, and quite a few killer whales had joined the investigation.

A killer whale spying on the zodiac boat with a team of people in the Antarctic Ocean. (Image Source: Instagram | @richardsidey)

"While out filming wildlife in the brash ice, a pod of Type B1 Killer Whales investigated our zodiac for just over a minute, allowing us to lock eyes with this magnificent apex predator," he captioned the post. "An incredible experience," Sidey gushed. The adventurer and wildlife filmmaker shared another post that captured two orcas spy-hopping at the same time. "Double Spy Hop!" he captioned the post. "Incredible Killer Whale encounter in the Ross Sea. These whales were just some of the Type B1's that were giving our zodiac crew a good sizing up!" Sidey added. One of the posts shows consecutive spy-hopping performed by the orcas around the boat, as if the large sea creatures have the humans hostage.

'Double spy-hopping' captured by Richard Sidey. (Image Source: Instagram | @richardsidey)

A situation that would scare a visitor was a high-adrenaline and thrilling experience for the adventure-seekers aboard that boat. "It was absolutely incredible and such a privilege to experience an encounter with these magnificent and intelligent beings in their natural habitat," Sidey wrote. It turns out, the quick movements of the killer whales or orcas were not performative but a strategic hunting move. Sidey revealed that these sea creatures have developed several specialist hunting techniques, and one of them is the famous wave-washing technique. "They will work as a team to create a large wave that can wash seals into the sea from the safety of an ice floe," he explained. Netizens were quick to react to the impressive movements and sharp spying eyes of the orcas that were hard to miss.

A close-up of a killer whale's eye as it spied on a boat in the Antarctic waters. (Image Source: Instagram | @richardsidey)

"'Peeka-boo-I-can-kill-you' but I won’t I promise," one Instagram user commented. "Bombastic side eye," a second social media user joked. Many netizens were amazed by the incredible eyes of the giant creature. "You can see the intellect in his eye. So cool," one wrote. "That eye contact! I think I would have broken down in tears! Incredible," another user added. One person pointed out the irony of such a large creature having such "little" eyes. "I’ve never seen their eyes so clearly - beautiful. You can feel the intelligence behind that eye," another wrote. According to National Geographic, orcas or killer whales are incredible team players and often perform synchronized movements and hunting.

"I've seen this type of behavior many times," Ari Friedlaender, an Antarctic whale expert and National Geographic explorer, said of a 2018 incident where a synchronized hunting strategy was adopted by a bunch of killer whales to entrap a seal. "They coordinate, there are vocalizations, they work in concert. It's an amazing cooperative behavior to behold," he added.

More on Green Matters

A Gang of Killer Whales Has Been Attacking Ships — And They’ve Developed a New Language to Do So

Photographer Films a Humpback Whale Off Hawaii’s Coast and Soon Realizes It’s In Grave Danger

Photographer Stumbles Upon a Hidden 'Whale Graveyard' Beneath Greenland's Ice