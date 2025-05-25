Expert Explains Why Leaving Hummingbird Feeders Up After Summer Could Be Bad Idea

Hummingbirds regularly visit their bird feeders, but after summer ends, they go through a vital process that shouldn't be disrupted.

Many hummingbird species are migratory and travel long distances across thousands of miles after the summer season. This gives birth to the notion that feeding hummingbirds could discourage them from migrating. David Mann, a biologist and founder of Haikubox, a bird sound identifier, says that it is far from the truth. Whether you put out nectar or not, hummingbirds will not swear to one place, unless they are the resident species, like Anna’s hummingbirds, who prefer warmer regions year-round. But expert Isabelle Manseau recommends that bird feeders be taken down soon after summer ends, per The Spruce.

Two Green and Black Hummingbirds. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

The ideal time to take down the feeders is between mid-September and early October, said Manseaw, who also owns the bird feeder company Birdzy. However, keeping them out a while longer, about two weeks more, would not hurt anybody and fuel up the late migrators. As winter drifts in, it is advisable to take down the feeders for a few important reasons that ensure the sustainability of the feeder and prevent homeowners from attracting pests to their yard or balcony. Nectar spoilage is the primary concern. Leaving out feeders loaded with nectar throughout the winter, with little to no bird visits, will only result in spoilage.

Hummingbirds in Flight. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Miguel Cuenca)

The minimized activity could also attract the attention of other animals and insects. Ants, bees, raccoons, and rodents are just a few. Wear and tear is an inevitable consequence when a bird feeder is left hanging outside throughout the year. Falling leaves, gusts of wind, and storms, the freeze-thaw cycles during winter, will render the material to disintegrate over time before the next batch of hummingbirds check in after migration. Additionally, feeders are required to be cleaned and maintained routinely. Keeping them outside through the summer and winter will only add to the homeowners’ chores without any potential activity. The feeders can be quickly hung back up in early spring, typically between late March and early April.

A bird sitting on a stump in winter. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Vitali Adutskevich)

"Aim to have your feeder up about two weeks before you expect the first migratory hummingbirds,” Manseau said. According to Hummingbird Central, hummingbirds spend the winter in Central America or Mexico, and then migrate north to their breeding grounds in southern and western U.S. states in early spring. Their memory should not be underestimated, as they may return to the same location, even the exact same feeder, while returning from their migration. A report by Perky Pet states that hummingbirds have historically migrated to certain locations for 22 million years. This is primarily because of abundant food and less competition for food and territory.

Out of the 300 recognized hummingbird species, only about 12 to 15 of them will regularly migrate into the U.S., and a few others fly all the way to the North. Some migratory species are Lucifer, Ruby-throated, Rufous, Allen’s, Black-chinned, Buff-bellied, and Calliope, among others. In other contexts, hummingbirds are extremely important for the environment, especially for plants, as they act as their primary pollinators, per One Earth. On September 5th, National Hummingbird Day is celebrated to mark the significance of these tiny but valuable creatures that make nature all the more beautiful. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service (@usfws) shared a detailed video of the bird's migration patterns on YouTube.