Amazon is Selling a Vintage-Style Glass Hummingbird Feeder That Costs Less Than You Think

Featuring a 10-oz container sufficient for a whole party of hummingbirds, the feeder is both efficient and decorative.

They’ve come a long way from the south. Clinging to the eddies of tail winds, swinging their wings in upstrokes and downstrokes, flitting above treetops, flowers, and watercourses, stopping only to feed and sleep. When they reach the north, they need plenty of nectar supply to fuel up on before migrating once again to the south. Southern Living explains that hummingbirds spend their winters resting in the south, and when spring arrives, they return to the north where they feed and breed. The moment they land in the north, their eternal love affair with flowers causes them to gravitate towards gardens and flowerbeds.

Two iridescent hummingbirds perched on a branch (Representative Image Source: Freepik)

So, while these ruby-throated, jewel-breasted birdies jump from flower to flower, hungry and desperate to kiss its petals, and drink in its nectar, it offers birders a fabulous opportunity to invite and attract them to their feeder. Lately, birdkeepers are going obsessed about this Perky-Pet Glass Hummingbird Feeder, which has received nearly 8,000 ratings on Amazon. Feature on X by @PerkyPetFeeders, the antique bottle-style glass feeder comes with a 10-oz container that features a vintage-style, metal cover, embossed design elements, and a brushed nickel base. The basal saucer is embellished with several flower-shaped cups where multiple hummingbirds can perch all at once to feed.

#SpeciesSpotlight: the Buff-bellied hummer bears the distinction of being the least studied of US-based hummingbird species. Learn more about them in our Wild Bird Library. pic.twitter.com/vdmJ71WooF — Perky-Pet® (@PerkyPetFeeders) August 8, 2020

These flower-shaped ports are studded at a height on the saucer so the bird guests can comfortably sit, relax, and dine. According to the brand, the bottled glass feeder is highly durable, a perfect feature to look forward to, considering the playful nature of delicate hummingbirds. It “is durable enough to withstand tough weather without breaking. Meanwhile, the metal base cover and ports ensure this feeder will be a focal point in your backyard for a long time to come,” reads the product description. For the ease of cleaning, both the bottle and the base are detachable, so the birder can access its shadowy nooks and crannies. “This feeder provides just the right amount to keep your feathered visitors satisfied in between cleanings,” they add.

Bird flying towards a feeder (Representative Cover Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

Of the thousands of customers who rated the feeder, many tapped all five stars to express how pleased they are with the product. “Really like this feeder, mostly for the classic look and feel, but also because it is well made. No leaks, bee guards work well, and the base is easy to clean. Had to use a bottle brush on the glass portion, but that was expected. Very pleased with purchase,” wrote Stew in a review. Many complimented the fact that the feeder comes in a glass bottle rather than a plastic one, which also adds to the eco-friendly feel.

Close-up of a Ruby-throated Hummingbird Perched on a Bird Feeder. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Skyler Ewing)

Robyn McDougall said, “The hummers love this. The small reservoir makes sure the nectar is always fresh, and the glass is so much better than plastic. Pretty to look at too.” Josie B. shared that they had to purchase a second feeder right after the first purchase, because their hummingbirds would fight over it and suck it dry within just a couple of days. MLMowery shared that the feeder remained absolutely rust-free and just as attractive even after a year of regular use. They said the next feeder in their yard will come from the same brand.

