For hummingbirds, the color red is a sign that the nectar is good. Although they’re evolutionarily conditioned to feel attracted to any and every flower that has nectar in its petals, when they see a red flower, it’s often irresistible to them. Once they spot the nectar, they will zip to the feeder and sip it up with over 15 licks per second, per The Conversation. Deriving their penchant for this color, the Zamelane Store’s team designed an ornamental red glass feeder for birders who desire to attract these ruby-throated birds in their garden. Costing as little as $13.99, the feeder is currently available for purchase on Amazon.

Hummingbird perched on a bird feeder (Image Source: Amazon)

Hummingbird magnet

Zamelane's hummingbird feeder is for sale on Amazon. (Image Source: Amazon)

From the red color of the glass bottle to several decorative elements, the feeder is sprinkled throughout with hints of red, which seems to make more and more hummingbirds visit it for nectar. StoneyJo, a birder, bought this bird feeder because her hummingbirds were emptying one bottle of nectar each day. After installing this feeder, she said, the birds don’t even stop to look at the older feeder. Another birder, named Jamey Croney, shared, “The hummingbirds love this feeder and never ever eat from the fancy one.”

Spacious enough for birds

Bird flying towards a feeder (Cover Image Source: Pexels | Chris F)

The feeder comes with all the features a hummingbird lover would love to see, from red flower sculptures studded at the black-colored base to a spacious perch tray where birds can rest after feeding. There are six feeding ports, a leak-proof rubber ring, a built-in durable gasket, and a built-in ant trap to keep unwanted guests away.

Wide feeder mouth

Hummingbirds perched on a red feeder (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Pica Cordoba Beard)

The glass bottle of the feeder consists of a wide mouth, which makes filling and cleaning much easier. The glass bottle can accommodate about 16 ounces of nectar, enough to feed multiple hummingbirds at a time. “This is the best hummingbird feeder I've ever owned. The feeder comes with an ant moat that keeps the nectar safe. The wide mouth is very easy to clean. I loved this feeder so much, I bought another one and plan to purchase more. I have to fill them up every 3 days because the hummingbirds drink the nectar (sugar water) up,” wrote EL in a review.

Easy installation

Hummingbirds perched on a red feeder (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Mark Newman)

The birders will provide all the installation instructions in the package. The instructions include unscrewing the base, pouring the nectar in the feeder, turning the base over, and reattaching it by twisting. As a word of caution, the company highlights that the screw between the base and the bottle needs to be properly aligned. “Please tighten it by turning it with clockwise force,” they note. The feeder can be mounted on a tree hook, a deck hook, or a shepherd's hook.

Hummingbird perched on a red feeder (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Itidragn)

“I had never seen a hummingbird perch to feed until I set up this feeder. Within 30 minutes, several hummingbirds came to feed and immediately used the perch,” said Cristopher. Although hummingbirds don’t usually visit the feeders during winter or migratory seasons, this feeder is available for the birds all year round, so you have a bounty of guests every day. Melissa Gochnauer, a bird lover, shared, “We have hummingbird nests in our backyard and the mommy birds are loving it.”

