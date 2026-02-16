Two Friends Unearth 6.03-Carat Diamond in Arkansas State Park During TikTok Livestream

A livestream dig at an Arkansas park turned into a rare diamond discovery no one saw coming.

A diamond was recently found and even caught on livestream. The surprising event took place at Arkansas’ Crater of Diamonds State Park, where two friends were mining. Jack Pearadin, 35, of Nashville, Arkansas, and Michael Schumacher, 43, of Soldiers Grove, Wisconsin, have visited the park often over the years. However, on January 25, 2026, they made a historic find. They routinely conduct livestreams during their gem search, and this time, they came across a 6.03-carat yellow diamond. It is one of the biggest yellow stones ever registered at the park. They found the precious diamond from the bucket they had dug up back in December.

Pearadin Schumacher American Dream Diamond (Image Source: Arkansas State Parks)

Pearadin, one of the discoverers, was streaming live on TikTok while sorting through a bucket of gravel made from dirt he and Schumacher had dug from the south side of the park in late December. The winter storm made the search extra difficult, as the area was covered with over an inch of ice just two days earlier. “I was flipping gravel centers and showing people how we do it… Everything was frozen! I was trying to bring out stuff to wash when I could,” Pearadin said, according to Kark.com. However, while flipping the grovel, Pearadin noticed something glowing. “I was about eight feet away, and for some reason I turned back and saw it glowing from the center of the pile.”

Pearadin initially underestimated the diamond’s size, but was shocked by the discovery nevertheless. “I went to get it out with my spoon, and the spoon wouldn’t go underneath it. I had to go almost to the bottom of the pile to pull it out, it was so big. I was shaking,” Pearadin explained, according to the Arkansas State Park. However, Schumacher had witnessed the moment on the livestream instead, as he left for Wisconsin before the storm. “Jack was like, ‘Sorry, Mike, I haven’t gone through our concentrate yet. Don’t worry about it, dude. That big, flawless canary that’s in there is just growing!’ I literally said that to him, and it was in there,” he said.

Pearadin and Schumacher holding the yellow diamond (Image Source: Arkansas State Parks)

Later, the two friends took the gem to the park on Friday, February 6. The staff confirmed it was a 6.03-carat yellow diamond. The stone is bright canary-yellow and is the size of a gumdrop. It now ranks as the fourth-largest yellow diamond ever recorded at the park and the 22nd-largest overall since it officially became an Arkansas State Park in 1972. It is also the 27th diamond recorded at the park in 2026. “This diamond is absolutely stunning to see! It has a very symmetrical, rounded surface and appears to be a hexoctahedron, a 48-sided crystal. The shape is fairly rare, as most Crater diamonds tend to have 12 or 24 faces,” Waymon Cox, Crater of Diamonds Assistant Superintendent, said.

It is a ritual for visitors who find a diamond at Crater of Diamonds State Park to give their discoveries a name. The duo, Pearadin and Schumacher, decided to call theirs the Pearadin Schumacher American Dream Diamond. They named it after the song “Sh-Boom (Life Could Be a Dream)” and the name was fitting since they found it during America’s 250th anniversary year. For Pearadin, finding the stone was more of an experience than making money. “I personally was never looking for this—I just enjoy the experience. I was never expecting this diamond; it’s amazing to find it,” he said.

