If You Love Hummingbirds, You Might Want to Rethink the Color of Your Feeder This Season

An expert discussed why bird feeders of these colors could negatively impact the food and nutrition of a particular bird species.

Bird feeders have become an important source of food for birds in urban cities, as natural foraging is greatly impacted by diminishing wildlife and climate issues. People who intend to install bird feeders at home to help the local bird populations thrive must be aware of the particulars that every bird species comes with. For instance, bees often compete with hummingbirds for nectar. In bird feeders, sugar water is their source of food, but bees may drain it, depriving the birds of nutrition. An insect expert has chimed in with an explanation on why bees prefer such feeders and how to prevent it, per The Spruce.

Chris M. Williams, a certified entomologist and CEO of Colonial Pest Control, Inc., revealed that bees are attracted to hummingbird feeders for the nectar. Pollen and nectar are a means of survival for bees and wasps, but with the decreasing greenery, these insects begin to look for alternative sources. This is where hummingbird feeders become an important source of food. Not only will they feed on the sugar water, but they will also invite their hive residents to extract nectar from it. “Yellowjackets are extremely persistent when they find an easy food source. Once the easy-to-gather nectar is found, it is difficult to dissuade the bees and wasps from returning,” Williams said.

Now, to avoid that from happening, the expert suggests using feeders red in color. Bees and hummingbirds are both attracted to bright colors in the color spectrum based on ultraviolet light, blue, and green. However, they cannot spot red– an aspect that may help prevent overcrowding in red hummingbird feeders. Colors like yellow, blue, and purple will more likely attract bees. Hence, it is advised to avoid these colors for feeders and feeding stations meant for hummingbirds, particularly.

Additionally, bees can be redirected from nectar-filled feeders by planting more flowers. Bees are attracted to Mexican petunias, zinnias, butterfly weed, and lavender. Selecting the best feeder location is also paramount for hummingbirds, as bees generally hover over garden beds and flower petals. Therefore, it is advisable to install bird feeders away from flower beds. Windows or porches are some of the ideal locations preferred by bird watchers to get a closer view of the sweet birds. Relocating the feeder more often, say every few weeks, will significantly reduce the number of insects paying a visit to the feeder.

From a different perspective, adding a bee feeding station is a great idea, given that it is located far away from the hummingbird feeders. A shallow saucer with sugar water and stones to keep the bees from drowning. Expert Williams, quite specifically, suggests the bee feeder be placed at least 6 feet away from hummingbird feeders. According to Oxford Academic, hummingbirds have to compete with insects for nectar. Moreover, their removal from gardens and forests enhances foraging in bees and hawkmoths. Hummingbirds are usually aggressive towards moths but not bees, which puts the latter at an advantage. The competition between hummingbirds and bees is far intense than one of their own species.