Experts Warn Why You Should Never Add Honey to Sweeten the Nectar in Your Hummingbird Feeder

The everyday item may do more harm than good for hummingbirds regularly visiting bird feeders. Instead, experts have an alternative.

Hummingbirds are a delight to watch, and their visits to the backyard do make us feel fortunate. In case you are the chosen one, and the little helicopters visit your bird feeder regularly, you must know about the threats of adding one sweetener to the sugar water– honey. Hummingbirds love themselves a good sip of sugary water, which is primarily made of four parts water and one part dissolved refined white table sugar. Adding honey to the mix may seem tempting. However, the truth is, honey poses several health risks to hummingbirds, at times, fatal, as suggested by experts at House Digest.

Honey on White Bowl. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Pixabay)

Honey is a healthy ingredient for humans and bears. Digesting honey requires a complex metabolism that does not exist within hummingbirds. The simple and tiny creatures only benefit from the sugary water put out in bird feeders, which is an alternative to natural nectar. Honey contains sugar levels as high as 80%, while the nectar extracted from flowers preferred by the hummingbirds only amounts to 15% to 25% sugar. It is easy to imagine the detrimental effects ingesting such high amounts of sugar would unleash in a hummingbird. Even mixing water to dilute the honey would cause it to ferment rapidly.

Two Humming Birds. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Harrison Haines)

When consumed by the feathered visitors, they may fall sick due to infections caused by the mold and bacteria growing in the solution. The sticky texture of the sweet concoction could potentially obstruct them from flying or feeding. Honey sticks onto the bird’s feathers and is harder to clean than other sweeteners. Even when stuck on their bill, it could jeopardize a hummingbird’s health by preventing it from foraging. This would ultimately risk their survival in the wild. The high sugar levels in honey would attract insects like wasps, bees, and ants, creating competition for the birds to feed.

Close-Up Photo of Sugar Cubes in Glass Jar. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Suzy Hazelwood)

Similarly, larger pests like raccoons and squirrels may also attack the bird feeder meant for the hummingbirds. Finally, honey thick consistency could clog the pores of the hummingbird feeder, hence, eliminating the purpose behind it. The birds will not be able to drink from it, leaving the honey to ferment in the water, resulting in mold and bacteria. Then, the bird feeder will be harder to clean and sterilize before the next usage. Molasses, brown sugar, and artificial sweeteners are other items a homeowner or bird enthusiast should never use to ensure the well-being of the birds, and also keep them coming for more.

Close Up of Woman Preparing Honey Tea (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Anna Pou)

It is important to note that hummingbirds can only digest a certain amount of sugar. Juice and artificial sweeteners contain preservatives and additives that will not provide sufficient nutrients to the birds and result in minimal calories for their functioning. Use of red food coloring to attract them is also a big no because, again, the chemicals in it would risk their health. According to the Smithsonian's National Zoo & Conservation Biology Institute, to make an ideal hummingbird food, you would need 1 cup of sugar added to 4 cups of water. After filling the bird feeder with the sugary water, the leftovers can be refrigerated for the next day.