These Viral Gorillas Were Seen Banging Windows at an Abandoned Zoo. Now, They’re Getting a New Home

After months of viral videos and speculation, Bristol Zoo’s gorillas are finally moving to their new home.

The gorillas living at the old Bristol Zoo Gardens site are finally being moved to the new location, at the edge of the city. The relocation is being done slowly and carefully to keep the animals calm and safe throughout the process. The move began on February 11, 2026, and several vehicles were seen leaving the former zoo grounds. Along with the staff, armed police were also present to escort the convoy. They were present to ensure the move went smoothly and securely as the gorillas began their journey to their new habitat.

Gorillas and a zookeeper at Bristol Zoo's Clifton site (Image Source: Bristol Zoo Project)

A representative for the Bristol Zoological Society said that the move will take several weeks. “The planning for the move of the zoo’s troop of Critically Endangered western lowland gorillas is extensive and being overseen by the expert team at Bristol Zoological Society to ensure the highest possible animal welfare,” the representative explained, according to LADbible. “Operational preparation for the move has been planned to take place over several weeks. As soon as the move is complete, we will share information with our supporters, volunteers, and members,” they added.

Moreover, the zoo also shared new images of the African Forest habitat at Bristol Zoo Project. It includes a special indoor “gorilla gym” designed for the animals. The new area is expected to open to visitors in the spring, once the gorillas have settled into their surroundings. “Plans to create a new conservation zoo at Bristol Zoo Project continue to progress, as work is close to completing on the new African Forest habitat for some of the world’s most endangered species,” a spokesperson said, according to BristolLive.

The zoo has been closed since 2022, but the keepers are still seen continuing to care for the gorillas every day at the old site. However, there were occasional break-ins by urban explorers who entered the closed grounds. People have often entered the area and filmed the gorillas while they waited to move to their new home. Several videos went viral on TikTok with false claims that the animals had been abandoned after the zoo closed to the public. The clip quickly grabbed online traction and raised concerns among viewers. The zoo also had to file police reports after attempts were made to break into the gorilla enclosure.

Inside the 'gorilla gym' at the new African Forest habitat at Bristol Zoo Project (Image Source: Bristol Zoo Project)

“Our former Bristol Zoo Gardens site has been targeted by trespassers, which has resulted in videos and false information being spread on social media. Unfortunately, the articles printed are very misleading, and each time this content is shared, it encourages more break ins, causing distress to our gorillas. Our heightened security ensures trespassers can’t reach the gorillas, but each time it happens, and alarms are set off, it causes the troop distress,” explained Bristol Zoo staff.

Gorillas are now in the process of moving to their new home safely. The long transition period, after the Bristol Zoo Gardens closed, has finally come to an end. The move marks a fresh start for the troop. They are expected to benefit from a larger and more modern habitat designed to better suit their needs. Even though viral videos and trespassing incidents brought unexpected attention to their final months in Clifton, zoo staff said their care remained the top priority throughout.

