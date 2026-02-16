California’s Mountain Lions Gain ‘Threatened’ Status. But Residents Are Protesting the Move

Mountain lions have been provided an added layer of protection by the California Fish and Game Commission.

California mountain lions have finally been recognized as a threatened species across California. However, not everyone is happy with the development. The California Fish and Game Commission decided on February 12, 2026, according to CalMatters. Several parties came forward with their concerns after this decision. One of these groups was rural residents who opposed the distinction, claiming it would leave their livestock and livelihood in a vulnerable state. Stephen Gonzalez, a spokesperson for the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, assured that the listing does not prevent wildlife officials from intervening in fatal encounters, and the interests of the residents will not be compromised.

Around 1,400 mountain lions have received protection under the state’s Endangered Species Act, per The Guardian. All the members of the commission voted to list six groups of central coast and southern California mountain lions as threatened. These six groups are spread from the Bay Area to the Mexican Border. The commission believes these species will become extinct without proper intervention. “This is a major milestone for a California icon,” Tiffany Yap, urban wildlands science director at the Center for Biological Diversity, shared. “Mountain lions are a marvel, but too many across the Golden State are struggling in the diminished and fractured wild places where they live. This state isn’t willing to stand back and watch our precious wildlife vanish forever. I’m celebrating this vote as a new chapter for pumas, and I hold so much hope for their future.”

However, the California Cattlemen’s Association, the California Deer Association, and the California Farm Bureau have opposed this decision. They claimed the designation put both people and livestock in danger. The new protection instructs state agencies to protect the felines. At the same time, the order also directs the agencies to ensure the suggested developments in lion habitats do not cause or enhance any damage to human populations. Valerie Termini, acting director of the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, acknowledges that the decision may be polarizing due to the dangers posed by the animals, but ultimately believes it was the right call. She claims that the population that has gathered the distinction is clearly at risk from threats.

Furthermore, mountain lions are a key part of the ecosystem. They are one of the last big predators standing, and hence are necessary to maintain the balance between plants, prey, and predators. Car accidents and rat poisoning have forced them to interbreed for years, which severely dismantled their numbers. Inbreeding symptoms, such as testicular defects, malformed sperms, and kinked tails, have already been noted in them, strolling by freeways in the mountains of Southern California. “These populations are facing an extinction vortex,” Yap said. “We need these protections to get more connectivity on our roads, in our development, so that they can roam freely.”

They will soon go extinct if the situation does not change. In the past, California authorities banned hunting and transporting without a permit, for their protection. The designation will give them an extra layer of protection. The designation makes them more likely to get limited conservation grants and other funds. The creature’s habitat will also garner protection under the landmark California Environmental Quality Act. It is essential as its abodes have taken a major hit due to roads and cities. Advocates are hoping the listing will reduce habitat loss and fragmentation. Builders will also need to prepare their project so as not to hamper the existence of these mountain lions.

Supporters claim that it is rare for mountain lions to attack people. Only six people are recorded to have lost their lives due to such animal attacks in the last 136 years. However, attacks on livestock have increased in recent times. Gonzales assures civilians that wildlife officials will still be provided a permit to take away a miscreant mountain lion attacking humans and livestock.

