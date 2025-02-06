Koko The Gorilla Hadn't Smiled for Nearly 6 Months— Then She Met Robin Williams

The 'Dead Poets Society' star was moved by Koko's interaction and she happened to remember him even years after his death.

Robin Williams’ name remains etched in film history, with some of his works, the likes of Dead Poet’s Society and Good Will Hunting, finding meaning even a decade after his untimely demise in 2014. The late Hollywood star’s contributions as an actor and comedian stretched beyond the studio as he lent his charm to the animal world. At the turn of the 21st century, Williams had an extraordinary encounter with Koko, one of the world's most intelligent gorillas, that was transformative for both parties involved.

A gorilla lying on the grass. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Ingrid Dietrich)

Koko was a female gorilla who could communicate with 1000 signs she had picked up from her mentor and surrogate mother, Dr. Penny Patterson. A heartwarming video post on YouTube by kokoflix (@kokoflix) glimpsed late Koko’s instant connection with the actor at the Gorilla Foundation California in 2001. He had stepped in to cheer up the gorilla who was reportedly depressed after her childhood friend Micheal had passed away at only 27. "I recently had a mind-altering experience communicating with a gorilla. We shared something extraordinary: Laughter,” the actor said. Narrated by the Jumanji actor himself, the video showed him waiting on a chair while Koko arrived. The moment she did, she urged the actor to sit down on the floor together by tugging his hand towards herself.

“Koko understands spoken English and uses over 1000 signs to share her feelings and thoughts about daily events, life, love, even death,” Williams revealed. He was immensely fascinated by Koko’s behavior as she kissed his hand showing expressions of love and empathy. She even gently removed the actor’s spectacles and curiously tried it on. Donning the glasses, Koko strolled around her pen and stared out the momentarily in a seeming effort to use the spectacles. Then she signed Williams to chase after her, as interpreted by Dr. Patterson, while simultaneously asking for tickles. The late actor was happy to oblige as he grazed his fingers around her arms and body, just like humans do when tickling.

Close Up Photo of Gorilla. (Representative Image Source: Pexels | Chris Carter)

Another session of tickles captured both Williams and Koko enjoying each other’s company, laughing their hearts out. Wrapped up in her arms, Williams was surprised by Koko’s intelligence when she pulled out his wallet from his pocket and skimmed through the miscellaneous things inside. Dr. Peterson extolled the actor’s “ability to just hang out” with Koko and make her laugh. “Notice that Robin made Koko smile — something she hadn’t done for over six months, ever since her childhood gorilla companion, Michael, passed away,” she later shared.

The caretakers handed Koko a DVD of Williams’ latest movie and she was quick to point out the actor on the cover. Koko ended the fun session with a request for a drink and happily sipped from a bottle of orange juice. Finally, the duo shared a compassionate embrace reminiscing the “awesome and unforgettable” experience, as marked by Williams. But Koko did not forget Williams even years after their meeting. Following the Good Morning, Vietnam star's demise, Dr. Patterson revealed Koko overheard her talking about his death on the phone and went into a state of mourning. "Koko became very somber, with her head bowed and her lip quivering,” a spokesperson told BuzzFeed News in 2014. Koko passed away four years after Williams’ demise, in 2018.

