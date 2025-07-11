These Vibrant Poppy Flower Bird Feeders Can Work as a Birdbath Too — and You Get 2 for $11

It is not okay to feed poppies to your bird guests, but feeding birds inside these plastic poppies it's a big yes from birdwatchers.

As a general rule, people are advised to keep a distance from anything that has poppies sprinkled in it. Wandering in a field of poppies might be harmless, but picking up a seed and popping it in your mouth can cause one to doze off into sleep and do bizarre things you couldn’t imagine you were capable of. Take the case of Indian parrots, as reported by the BBC. A few years back, farmers in India started their mornings by chasing away cockatoos that seemed to wreak havoc on their fields by ripping apart the plants and flying away with bundles of poppy seeds in their mouths. Intoxicated, these parrots lay drunk all day and kept coming back for more.

Fabulous red-colored bird-feeding poppies in their garden (Image Source: eBay)

Similar addictive behaviors were observed in birds of Tasmania, per The Guardian. That’s why poppies are better when used as depictions of art. In paintings, for instance, and bird feeders. If you are into birdfeeding, scour the eBay store and you’ll come across this adorable Set of 2 Poppy Flower Garden Bird Feeders at just $11.27. Feeding poppies to your birds is a strict no-no. But feeding them on poppies is a yes.

Whimsical design features

Customers share how they used the bird-feeding poppies in their garden (Image Source: eBay)

The one-of-a-kind bird feeder comes with a red-hued dish that mimics the crumpled petal cup where the real poppy flower stores its intoxicating milky sap. The red color of the petal-shaped feeding dish will likely attract birds like hummingbirds and orioles. Besides, the greatest advantage of this feeder is its stark likeness to a flower. Not just hummingbirds, but others like warblers, songbirds, and nectar-seeking pollinators, too, are attracted to anything that resembles a flower from a distance. Picture a hummingbird spotting these red poppies from a treetop and swooping down to find a seed platter laid out in the petals' cup.

Poppy shaped bird feeder (Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Steve Rose)

The sturdy green-colored poles attached to the feeding dish are likened to the stems of poppies. You can fix these poles right into your flowering bed or mount them in a raised garden bed, simply by digging up a layer of the topsoil. The feeders are crafted from durable plastic, and each poppy towers to a height of approximately 2.13 feet. The product is sold by eBay seller “Direct 4 Discount,” whose warehouse is located in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, according to the product description.

Multi-functional bird feeder

Poppy shaped bird bath(Representative Image Source: Getty Images | Nick Beer)

While these bird feeding poppies are primarily designed for feeding the feathery visitors, they can double up as ornate garden decorations or peppy bird baths. If you are into gardening, specifically fairy gardening, you can also use these poppies as water bowls or ornaments to brighten up the grassy lawn with pops of color. If you indeed choose to use them as bird feeders, the seller suggests adding foods like seeds, nuts, suet, and mealworms for your bird guests.

What are birders saying about it?

Customer opening eBay's app in phone Image Source: Getty Images | Guvendemir)

Birdkeepers are obsessed with these feeding plastic poppies. “Loved them so much I already ordered 2 more packs,” said one customer in a review. One shared, “Great Poppy’s squirrels love eating out of them!” “Now the sparrows have their own bath - no more bossy starlings,” exclaimed another. A third one said, “Great bird feeders. Add colour to the garden!

